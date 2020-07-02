5 New Cars Launching This Month – 2020 Honda City To S-Cross Petrol

Manufacturers are confident of their upcoming products flourishing in the country, and help them get out of the ongoing economic setback

2020 has been a year of launches, with a host of cars being launched at the Auto Expo that was held in February. Even after the Expo, a host of big launches have already taken place in the country, but it looks like a lot more is yet to come. We expect the second half of the year to be as good as the first in terms of new car launches.

With that being said, here is a list of the top 5 cars that are expected to be launched this month itself, take a look –

1. New-Gen Honda City

Honda Cars India officially revealed the new-gen version of the City last month, and the updated car is now all set to hit the markets this month. Talking about the car, the new-gen City is based on a new platform, and is bigger in size as compared to its predecessor, which means that the cabin is even more roomier than before.

As compared to the current-gen City, the new-gen model has a sleeker design that puts it in line with other Honda sedans like the Accord and Civic. Apart from exteriors, Honda has also completely reworked the interiors of the car, and the dashboard has ditched the asymmetrical layout from before, in order to adopt a cleaner look.

Powering the car will be a new 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 121 PS of max power, along with a 1.5-litre oil burner putting out 100 PS. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT auto (petrol only).

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Hyundai gave the Tucson a makeover, and the refreshed car was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, unforeseen circumstances led the Korean carmaker to delay the updated SUV’s launch, with the car now expected to be launched this month.

Being a mid-life facelift, only a few changes have been made to the Tucson on the outside, but the interior has received a major overhaul and gets a new dashboard design with a floating touchscreen infotainment system taking the main stage. The facelifted Tucson will be offered with 2.0-litre turbo diesel and petrol engines, producing 183 PS and 150 PS respectively.

3. Honda WR-V Facelift

A few months ago, Honda revealed its plans of launching the BS6-compliant version of the WR-V with a few teasers, which revealed that the car will also be undergoing a mid-life makeover. The updated crossover has already arrived at dealerships, and a launch is expected to take place today.

The car will continue to be plonked with 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motors producing 90 PS/110 Nm and 100 PS/200 Nm respectively. The WR-V facelift will continue to be offered with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, cruise control, push-buttonstart/stop and so on.

4. MG Hector Plus

MG Motor showcased a three-row version of the Hector at the 2020 Auto Expo called the ‘Hector Plus’, and after all the delay, the SUV is ready to be finally launched this month. As compared to the regular five-seat Hector, the Hector Plus gets some visual upgrades including revamped bumpers, new headlamps and fog lamps, and a slightly redesigned radiator grille as well.

At the rear, the red strip that runs across the tailgate of the Hector doesn’t feature on the three-row SUV, lending a cleaner look to the latter. Powering the Hector Plus will likely be the same powertrains as the five-seat Hector, which include an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine rated at 170 PS/350 Nm; a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit producing 143 PS and 250 Nm; and the same 1.5-litre petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Maruti Suzuki discontinued its entire diesel range in India as the BS6 emission norms came into effect on April 1 this year, hence, the diesel-only S-Cross had to go as well. However, Maruti Suzuki had different plans, and had already showcased a petrol-powered version of the S-Cross way before the BS6 deadline, at the 2020 Auto Expo itself.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is in the works of launching the petrol version of the crossover in the Indian market this month. The car will be plonked with a BS6 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of torque – which is the same engine that Maruti used for the Vitara Brezza facelift.

The engine will come with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid system which lends functions like torque boost and idle start-stop. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be standard, while an optional four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be offered with the S-Cross for the first time.