5 New Cars Launches Within The Next 3-4 Months In India

Here we have explained about the five new cars that are expected to launch within the next three to four months in India

The 2024 calendar year is shaping up to be action-packed as a number of new passenger vehicles are waiting to enter the market and here we have talked about the ones coming within the next three to four months:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The Kia Sonet facelift will likely make its debut in India next month before the price announcement a little white later. The compact SUV is getting big revisions inside and out sticking by the latest Opposites United design philosophy. New features are expected to be introduced including ADAS in top-end trims while the cabin will be more premium than the outgoing model.

2. Tata Punch EV:

The electrified Tata Punch will reportedly debut in the coming months and it will be based on the Ziptron technology in a similar fashion to the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. It will likely be sold in two battery options and will be slotted below the recently facelifted Nexon EV. It will have notable visual changes and interior updates akin to the Nexon EV.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Spotted testing quite a few times on public roads already, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is speculated to be introduced in the coming months. The overall design takes an evolutionary approach while the interior will gain new features and technologies. A new 1.2L mild-hybrid Z-series engine could replace the existing K-series NA mill.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Upon arrival, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be positioned above the Glanza premium hatchback and it will fill up the void created by the Brezza-based Urban Cruiser. The Taisor is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will get subtle cosmetic differences compared to its donor. The features list and powertrain options will be similar to the Fronx.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Around February or March 2023, Hyundai will bring in the facelifted Creta and it will receive a host of updates on the outside as well as inside. The front fascia will be thoroughly redesigned and the rear will feature connected LED tail lamps with an H-shaped pattern as the Exter. The more advanced features list will boast Level 2 ADAS tech.