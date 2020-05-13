5 New Cars Coming In Next 3 Months – Kia Sonet To New Thar

While the recent circumstances have pushed things off the track, the auto sector is projected to bounce back with a slew of new launches programmed for next 3 months

2019 turned out to be a pretty dull year for the Indian car market. Much of this was due to the uncertainty caused by the transition to BSVI norms. While things were projected to improve in the calendar year 2020, sales took a huge dip due to the nationwide unfavourable circumstances that prevail at the moment.

However, as things start coming back on track, the auto sector of the country is expected to grow at a fast pace. A slew of new launches that are bound to happen in the next two months should play an instrumental role in the growth of the car market. The upcoming cars in India in the next 3 months include some much awaited models like the 2020 Honda City and the Kia Sonet and our post here should help you with the important details of the upcoming models –

1. 2020 Honda City

The fifth generation of the C2-segment sedan was earlier slated to launch in March this year but the turn of events was such that its launch had to be deferred indefinitely to help the car have a strong start to its innings. The new-gen City is now expected to launch in the coming weeks. The new generation model looks quite promising, what with its new-age styling, larger-than-ever dimensions, more modern 1.5-litre petrol engine and even some new features.

The new generation Honda City will be sold with manual and CVT automatic transmission options for both petrol and diesel variants, while the sedan will also have segment-first Alexa support. It won’t be too much to expect the new City to steal all the limelight away from the more popular Maruti Ciaz.

2. 2020 Mahindra Thar

The next-gen Honda City is not the only new generation model that is bound to launch in the coming times. Another iconic car that will return in a new form is the Mahindra Thar, whose second generation model should launch in the coming weeks. The second generation Mahindra Thar will retain the classic looks of its predecessor but will still have an all-new design that will look sleeker and more modern than that of the first generation model.

Also, the new Thar will be underpinned by a modern modern platform that will help it with improved dynamics. Not just this, the new Thar will be sold with a more modern diesel engine in the form of a 2.0-litre motor that will even power the next-gen Scorpio. Also, the lifestyle SUV is expected to be available with an option of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Finally, the new generation Mahindra Thar will even come with a more car-like cabin with front-facing rear seats, several upmarket features and an optional hard top.

3. Skoda Karoq

Currently, the only SUV in Skoda India’s lineup is the Kodiaq, which pretty much caters to a niche segment of premium softroaders. Soon, however, the company will even launch a compact SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta. However, before that happens, the company will launch another SUV in the form of the Kodiaq. The Skoda Kodiaq is the mechanical cousin of the VW T-Roc, and, like its sibling, will be brought to India through the CBU route.

It will cost upwards of Rs 20 lakh and will be a direct rival of the Jeep Compass as well as its not-so-distant relative. The new SUV will be available in India in limited numbers but should impress many with its European looks, high-quality cabin, a potent petrol engine and great dynamics, which will be the result of the SUV’s modern MQV architecture.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser

While it has almost always been known that the Maruti Vitara Brezza would spawn a Toyota-badged version, it looks like the the same finally close to its launch. Recently leaked trademark registration documents hint at the possibility of the new model being called the Urban Cross. Aesthetically, the Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza won’t look much different from the donor model but we expect a new grille to help people differentiate the new model from the car it’s based on.

The Toyota Urban Cross will be powered by a 1.5-litre K-series engine that will be available with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque-converter automatic. The motor is expected to come mated to Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology that will optimize the power output.

5. Kia Sonet

The last car on our list is the Kia Sonet, which will be the mechanical twin of the Hyundai Venue. The Sonet made its concept debut at the Auto Expo 2020 in February this year and its production model should be ready to launch in a couple of months from now. The production-spec Kia Sonet will be underpinned by the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, but a differently-tuned suspension should help it with more confident handling.

The Sonet will also offer a more premium interior ambiance than its donor vehicle, which will be due to usage of higher quality materials and a longer list of features. The Venue will share its engine options with the Venue, which means it will be sold with 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The design will be in line with the company’s bold theme and the highlight of the front fascia will be the signature Tiger Nose grille.