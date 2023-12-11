5 New Car & Two-Wheeler Launches This Week In India

Two motorcycles, two scooters and one new car are waiting to enter the Indian market this week and here we have explained about them

Kia, Yamaha, Simple Energy and Gogoro are set to bring in new models this week and most of their launches have already been confirmed. Here we have explained about them in detail:

1. Gogoro CrossOver:

The inaugural product from the Taiwan-based brand for India will more likely be the CrossOver adventure electric scooter. It is speculated to launch tomorrow, equipped with a 7.5kW electric motor and two interchangeable battery packs. Unveiled globally in late 2023, the Gogoro CrossOver could have a claimed range of around 100 km.

2. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet will make its global debut on December 14, 2023 before its market launch. Spotted testing multiple times on public roads, the 2024 Kia Sonet gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia featuring more prominent C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned grille section and headlamps, a new bumper, etc.

Other visual highlights include newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps and an updated rear bumper. The interior gains a new touchscreen infotainment system, an updated semi-digital instrument console, six airbags, ADAS, automatic climate control, and so on. No mechanical revisions are expected barring the return of the diesel manual variant.

3. Simple Dot One:

Simple Energy is set to launch its budget-friendly electric scooter, named the Dot One, on December 15. Priced at less than Rs. 1 lakh, the scooter will enter the competitive market, challenging the Ola S1X range and it will target high volume sales due to its market positioning. Customer deliveries for the Simple Dot One are expected to commence early next year and it will be slightly less powerful than the existing One e-scooter but most of the features will be shared.

4.Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

The introduction of the highly anticipated Yamaha R3 and MT-03 is scheduled for December 15, 2023, in India. Both models will be imported through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will feature a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine. Given their status as full imports, it is anticipated that they will come with a premium price tag.