5 New Car Launches Over The Next 3-4 Weeks – 4 SUVs & 1 MPV

Toyota Rumion, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Nexon facelift will be introduced in the Indian market within the next three to four weeks

Over the next three to four weeks, the Indian automotive space will witness the launch of four new SUVs and a new MPV as carmakers look to make a strong impact during the festive season.

1. Toyota Rumion:

Toyota will introduce the Rumion before the end of this month and its deliveries are expected to commence in late September. The MPV is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it will be available in petrol and CNG guises. The seven-seater mimics the Rumion sold in South Africa and it will borrow the features list from its donor.

2. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate sits on the same platform as the fifth-generation City. The midsize SUV derives power from a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering around 121 PS and 145 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The Elevate is heavily influenced by the global crop of Honda SUVs and is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags and ADAS technology. Its prices will be announced on September 4.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will have its prices revealed next month as well and it will be available in five- and seven-seater configurations. It is underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback and uses the 1.2L NA three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission only and an AT could join the lineup later.

4. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon will be introduced by the middle of next month in India. It draws design cues from the Curvv concept and the interior will be a thorough overhaul. The updated compact SUV will continue with the 1.2L Revotron petrol and the 1.5L Revotorq diesel engines, paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

A DCT borrowed from Altroz will more likely join the fray replacing the AMT in the petrol version. Similarly, the updated Nexon EV could also be launched next month.