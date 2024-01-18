5 New Car & Bike Launches Happening Soon In India

Here we have listed the five new cars and bikes that are expected to launch soon in India as the market will be packed with new models

While Hero MotoCorp has confirmed the launch of Mavrick 440, brands like Mahindra, Toyota and Citroen are expected to launch new SUVs soon in India. Read on to know more:

1. Hero Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R:

Hero MotoCorp is planning to host the global debut of two motorcycles on January 23, 2024 and one has been confirmed. The first Hero-branded motorcycle coming out of partnership with Harley-Davidson is the Mavrick 440 and it will be a retro-themed roadster. It will be priced below the Rs. 2 lakh mark and will be powered by a 440 cc air- and oil-cooled engine.

The powertrain develops 27 hp and 38 Nm in the HD X440 and we are yet unsure whether the same performance numbers will be carried over to the Mavrick or not. It will feature telescopic front forks and twin-sided shocks and the frame will be the modified version of what is found in the X440. It will offer a muscular fuel tank, an upright handlebar and dual-channel ABS system. The homegrown two-wheeler maker is expected to lift the cloaks off a new 125 cc sporty motorcycle, which could be dubbed the Xtreme 125R at the same event. It will compete against TVS Raider 125 directly.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross AT:

By the end of this month, Citroen India will likely introduce the automatic variant of the C3 Aircross. It will help expand the midsize SUV’s portfolio and expect it to be the same six-speed torque converter unit found in Indonesia.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will go on sale sometime next month or in March 2024. It will feature a slew of revisions inside and out. The exterior will be heavily inspired by the BE range and XUV700 while the cabin will have a lot in common with the recently updated XUV400 Pro. The same 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will continue.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx from Toyota is speculated to launch in the coming months in India and it will be christened the Urban Cruiser Taisor. The five-seater compact SUV coupe will derive power from either a 1.2L petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.