5 New Bike & Scooter Launches In January 2024 In India

In the first month of the 2024 calendar year, five new motorcycles and scooters are expected to be launched in India and some of their launch dates have already been confirmed. Here is all the dope:

1. Hero 440 cc Bike:

Hero’s much-awaited 440 cc motorcycle is said to be launching on January 22, 2024 in India and it will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440. It will use the same air- and oil-cooled engine but will have a power cruiser-like stance. It will be positioned below the X440 and considering the aggressive nature in which Hero prices its models, we can expect it to carry affordable pricing as well.

2. Ather 450 Apex:

On January 6, 2024 Ather Energy will launch the 450 Apex, which is essentially part of the existing lineup with added performance. It is claimed to be the fastest scooter in its segment and will boast Warp+ mode along with other ride modes. It will also become the most expensive offering from the Bengaluru-based EV producer.

3. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401:

The next generation Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 appears to be heading to India this month as it could make its global debut here sometime this month. Spotted testing multiple times, the all-new motorcycle will have much in common with the new-gen KTM 390 Duke, including the mechanical underpinnings and the new 399 cc liquid-cooled engine, which could be shared with its Austrian cousin.

4. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 was unveiled a few weeks ago in the United States. It will have smaller wheels, different ergonomics, and a new subframe compared to the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser. It will be priced around Rs. 3.3-3.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and will feature the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a six-speed transmission.

5. Honda Activa Electric:

On January 9, 2024 Honda could unveil the electrified version of the Activa based on the sixth generation model. It will be part of the two all-new zero-emission scooters planned by the Japanese manufacturer for India initially. No technical details are known yet but it could use a fixed battery pack and have decent range capabilities.