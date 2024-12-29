5+ New Adventure Motorcycles Waiting To Launch Soon In India

Here’s a comprehensive look at the soon-launching off-road focussed motorcycles in India very soon

The adventure motorcycle segment is gearing up for a dynamic shift with several exciting new models set to launch soon. From robust adventure bikes to nimble scramblers, leading manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Triumph, Hero MotoCorp and KTM are ready to make a statement. Let us dive into the upcoming releases that are expected to make a significant impact.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the Scram 400 in early 2025, stepping in as a successor to the outgoing Scram 411. Unveiled at the MotoVerse festival in Goa, the Scram 440 boasts an upgraded engine with an increased bore size, delivering enhanced power and torque for superior performance but no major visual alterations have been made.

2. Triumph Scrambler 4T:

Triumph Motorcycles India has expanded its lineup with the introduction of the Speed T4, a more accessible version of the Speed 400. Building on this strategy, the company is preparing to unveil a cost-effective variant of the Scrambler 400X, likely to be branded as the Scrambler T4, in the near future. Designed to cater to a broader audience, the Scrambler T4 will be positioned below the 400X, offering a simplified feature set to achieve a more competitive price point.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Planning To Launch 2 New Bikes In The Coming Weeks

3. Hero Xpulse 210:

Hero MotoCorp made a grand entrance at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan by unveiling four exciting motorcycles with the second-generation Xpulse 210 taking center stage. Positioned as the successor to the highly successful Xpulse 200, this revamped model brings significant enhancements in features and performance. While introducing modern upgrades, it stays true to the rugged and adventure-ready characteristics that cemented the Xpulse 200’s reputation as a top choice for off-road enthusiasts.

The upcoming Xpulse 210 is expected to carry a slightly higher price tag, reflecting its significant upgrades. At its core, it boasts the same liquid-cooled engine as the Karizma XMR, promising enhanced performance for adventure seekers. Additionally, the model features upgraded equipment, elevating its capabilities. Enthusiasts may not have to wait long, as the Xpulse 210 is likely to make its official local debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Also Read: Top 5 New Bikes Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

4,5&6. New KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R & SMC R:

Bookings are now live for KTM’s latest offerings, the new-generation 390 Adventure and the rugged 390 Enduro R, with reservations available through the company’s official online platform. The revamped 390 Adventure boasts a modernized design and an array of mechanical improvements, elevating its appeal for both city commutes and long-distance touring. On the other hand, the 390 Enduro R is tailored for dedicated off-road enthusiasts, featuring substantial upgrades to tackle challenging terrains. Adding to the excitement, the dual-sport 390 SMC R has been spotted in testing.