5 New Additions To Kia Seltos Facelift Over Current Model

Slated for a debut on July 4, the Kia Seltos Facelift will feature a host of additions over the current model, both in terms of equipment as well as mechanically

The 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will be the first proper update to the mid-size SUV and it will be unveiled early next month i.e. 4th of July. Although, the most recent spy shots have fully revealed the design updates of the Kia Seltos Facelift, let’s have a look at the 5 new additions over the current iterations.

1. Panoramic Sunroof

Keeping up with its rivals, the Kia Seltos Facelift will get the panoramic sunroof as the current model only gets a single-pane unit. Despite being very feature loaded, the panoramic sunroof is one such feature that the current model missed out on and the facelift will surely fill the gap.

2. Level 2 ADAS Tech

As expected, the Kia Seltos Facelift will get Level 2 ADAS tech which was missing in the current model. In terms of features, it will be in line with the Hyundai Verna which gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring system and more.

3. Standard Six Airbags

Apart from ADAS, the standard six airbags on the Kia Seltos Facelift will enhance the safety quotient of the mid-size SUV. This addition is in line with the government’s upcoming norm of mandatory six airbags from October 1. As of now, the Seltos get 4 airbags as standard while the range-topping variants get 6 airbags.

4. New 1.5 Litre tGDi Engine

The 1.4-litre tGDi engine was discontinued from the current Seltos line-up as it failed to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 norms which came into effect from April 2023. To make up for that, the new 1.5-litre tGDi unit will power the Seltos Facelift, putting out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

5. New Dual 10.25-inch Displays

The interiors of the Kia Seltos Facelift will get a major overhaul, thanks to the new dual 10.25-inch screens, working as the infotainment system and driver’s instrument cluster. The new screens will be similar to what we get in the brand’s flagship EV6.