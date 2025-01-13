5+ New 7-Seater MPVs Likely Arriving In India – Key Details

Here we have explained about the seven new MPVs that are expected to launch in India over the next two to three years

The MPV segment is all set for significant growth with manufacturers gearing up to introduce a blend of internal combustion and electric models over the next two to three years. The good reception for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which garnered over 1.90 lakh unit sales in 2024 and finished as the year’s third most sold car could act as a catalyst as plenty of activity will be seen in the compact segment as well. Let’s take a closer look at the possible options that are likely on the horizon:

1. Kia Carens Facelift:

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift will feature new LED headlamps connected by a slim light bar, a revised grille with new inserts, and new alloy wheels. Additionally, the front and rear bumpers will also get redesigned while the tail lamps will also be different. The equipment list is also expected to be brimmed up but no powertrain changes are likely.

2. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is also working on an electric vehicle tailored specifically for the Indian market, built on the Carens’ platform. Geared towards family-oriented buyers, this upcoming EV is projected to offer a range of over 450 km and it will support DC fast charging. Compared to the ICE Carens, it will get EV-specific exterior and interior updates. Set to debut by late 2025, it could harbinger a new midsize electric MPV segment upon arrival.

3. MG M9:

The M9, previously showcased as the Mifa 9 at the last expo, is set to make its official debut on January 17, ahead of its market launch in the coming months. This luxury MPV will feature a 90 kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Equipped with DC fast charging capabilities, the M9’s battery powers a single front-mounted motor, producing 241 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Expected to arrive in India as a CBU, the MG M9 will rival the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival.

4&5. Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Compact MPVs:

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly developing a compact MPV, internally codenamed YDB, designed to slot below the Ertiga in its lineup. Positioned to compete with the Renault Triber, the YDB is expected to adopt a design inspired by the JDM-spec Spacia MPV. It may as well feature a strong hybrid 1.2L petrol engine and a Toyota sibling is also a possibility in the future.

6&7. New Nissan MPV & Next-Gen Renault Kiger:

Nissan is gearing up to broaden its portfolio in the Indian market over the next three years with plans that may include a compact MPV. Speculated to share its platform with the Renault Triber, this new MPV is likely to offer a competitive pricing structure and a familiar range of powertrains. The next-generation Renault Kiger is also said to be under development for the near future.