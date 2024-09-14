5 New 7-Seater Cars Worth The Wait – Key Launch Info

Carmakers such as Kia, MG, Jeep and BYD are planning to launch new 7-seater cars soon in India and here we have listed them

Car brands such as Kia, Jeep, BYD and JSW MG are set to introduce new 7-seater models in India in the coming months. Each will be positioned in different segments catering to the needs of different sets of consumers. Here we have listed them:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The updated MG Gloster is scheduled for launch in the coming months, featuring significant design and interior improvements while maintaining the existing powertrain and transmission options. It will continue to rival the Toyota Fortuner in its segment. Only a few days ago, MG introduced the Windsor EV in India with a claimed range of 331 km.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Kia Carnival is set to debut on October 3 and is a significant shift from the previous model which was last sold in India. Adopting Kia’s latest design ethos, the exterior will boast a sleek, modern look. Inside, the cabin will be loaded with premium features. The 2.2L diesel engine will likely be retained, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Available exclusively in the Limousine trim, it will be introduced as a full import, with pre-bookings opening on September 16.

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 is scheduled for its India launch on October 3, 2024, arriving as a full import just like the Carnival. This flagship seven-seater electric SUV is built on Kia’s specialized E-GMP skateboard platform and will come equipped with premium features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and ADAS. The GT-Line AWD trim is expected to be the only variant for India.

4. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The revised Jeep Meridian is set to debut in late 2024 and is a mid-cycle refresh with visual upgrades and a more advanced interior that includes ADAS technology. Expected changes include a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and fresh alloy wheels. However, no modifications to the vehicle’s performance are anticipated. Additionally, the facelifted version of the Jeep Compass is also in the works.

5. BYD eMax 7:

The updated BYD e6 MPV has been christened the eMax 7 for India and is already on sale in Indonesia as the M6. It gets exterior tweaks and an interior with more equipment. It is sold in Indonesia with two battery options. The eMax 7 electric MPV will go on sale in early October 2024.