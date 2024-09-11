5 New 7-Seater Cars Launching This Festive Season In India

Within the closure of this calendar year brands such as Kia, MG, Jeep and BYD will introduce new 7-seater cars in India and here we have explained about them

Automakers like Kia, Jeep, BYD, and JSW MG are gearing up to introduce new 7-seater models in India before the end of this year. Three of these vehicles have already been teased with confirmed launch timelines while the fourth has been spotted undergoing tests on public roads, indicating its impending arrival. Here we have explained about them:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The refreshed MG Gloster is set to launch in the coming months with notable design updates and interior enhancements. Despite these changes, it will retain its current powertrain and transmission options. The Gloster will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner. Before its launch, MG is planning to bring in the Windsor EV today.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The next-generation Kia Carnival is slated for release on October 3, marking a significant departure from the previous model sold in India until last year. The exterior will adopt Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy, offering a fresh and modern aesthetic. Inside, the cabin will be packed with a range of premium features, enhancing the upmarket feel. Despite the changes, the 2.2L diesel engine is expected to continue, mated to an eight-speed AT. It will be introduced as a full import as only the Limousine trim could be offered.

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9, set to launch in India on October 3, 2024, will arrive as a completely built-up unit (CBU). This flagship seven-seater electric SUV is built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform. It will boast premium features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and ADAS among others. Only the GT-Line AWD trim will likely make it to India.

4. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The updated Jeep Meridian is scheduled for a late 2024 debut, featuring a mid-cycle update that will introduce visual enhancements and a more feature-rich interior including ADAS tech. A new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, and newly designed alloy wheels are expected but no performance changes are likely. The refreshed Compass is also in the pipeline.

5. BYD eMax 7:

The facelifted BYD e6 has been christened the eMax 7 for India and is already on sale in Indonesia as the M6. It gets exterior tweaks and an interior with more equipment. It is sold in Indonesia with two battery options. The eMax 7 electric MPV will go on sale sometime next month in India.