5+ New 7-Seater Cars Arriving Soon In India – Mahindra To Tata

Carmakers like Mahindra, Tata, Kia, Force, Toyota and MG are expected to introduce new 7-seater cars in India in the first half of 2024. Here we have explained about all of them:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The updated MG Gloster will get cosmetic updates inside and out while new features will be added to the lineup to further up its value proposition. However, we do not expect any mechanical revisions to accompany the facelift.

2. Tata Safari Petrol:

The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo will find its way to the Safari and Curvv next year. It will be paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 168 bhp and 280 Nm.

3. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

The lifestyle off-road SUV segment will welcome the five-door Mahindra Thar next year and it will be underpinned by the stretched version of the platform found in the existing three-door model. It will boast exterior changes while retaining boxy proportions and will be powered by a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine with MT and AT options.

4. Force Gurkha 5-Door:

Force has been spotted testing multiple iterations of the five-door Thar on public roads. It will likely receive a seven- and a nin-seater iteration. The familiar Mercedes-sourced 2.6L turbo diesel engine will continue without performance changes.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Following the arrival of the ambulance spec Bolero Neo Plus, the civilian version is expected to be introduced in the coming months. It is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus and will be equipped with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

6. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The 2.8L mild hybrid diesel engine with 48-volt technology will be incorporated in the international markets soon and it will be introduced in India as well. It will offer better acceleration, performance and fuel efficiency.

7. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

Unveiled recently, the facelifted global fourth-generation Carnival will arrive in India next year and it will be a radical departure compared to the recently discontinued third-gen in India.