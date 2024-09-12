Here we have listed the 6 new 4×4 SUVs that are launching soon in India from Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, MG and Jeep

The 4WD market is set to see a surge of activity in the coming years with manufacturers such as Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, MG, and Jeep preparing to launch a range of new SUVs. These brands are expected to expand their portfolios with both IC-engined and electric models. Below is a breakdown of some of the new 4×4 SUVs from these manufacturers that will be launched soon:

1. Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4:

The pricing for all variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, except the 4×4 versions, is already out. The 4WD Thar Roxx, positioned at the premium end of the lineup, will exclusively feature the 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. Test drives at authorized dealerships will commence on September 14. The bookings are set to open on October 3 and the prices for the 4×4 variants will likely be announced on the same day.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata recently launched the Curvv EV in India, marking a significant step in its electric vehicle portfolio. This will be followed by the debut of the Harrier EV, slated for early 2025. The near-production version of the Harrier EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. It will be equipped with dual electric motors, enabling all-wheel-drive capabilities by powering each wheel independently.

3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The MHEV Toyota Fortuner is already available in several international markets. This variant pairs the existing GD diesel engine with an electric motor and a small battery pack, which helps boost acceleration, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions. Although Toyota has not officially confirmed its launch in India, the introduction of the Fortuner MHEV could be a strong possibility in 2025.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce the facelifted version of the MG Gloster before the end of this year. The full-size SUV will undergo visual updates, alongside interior enhancements that will bring in new features and more advanced technologies.

5&6. Updated Jeep Compass & Meridian:

Jeep is gearing up to introduce mid-life updates for both the Compass and Meridian during the festive season. While these updates will primarily focus on cosmetic changes and the addition of new features, significant mechanical alterations are not expected.