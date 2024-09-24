5 New 4WD SUVs Arriving In The Coming Months – Tata To Mahindra

Here is a list of five upcoming 4WD SUVs set to launch soon in India, from top brands like Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, MG and Jeep

The four-wheel-drive segment is poised for significant growth in the coming years with brands like Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, MG and Jeep gearing up to introduce a variety of new SUVs. These manufacturers are likely to diversify their offerings with a mix of internal combustion engine (IC) and electric models, expanding their portfolios to cater to evolving consumer demands.

Here’s an early preview of some of the upcoming 4×4 SUVs that set to be launched soon in the coming months:

1. Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4:

The pricing for all variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, except the 4×4 versions, were revealed a while ago. Positioned at the top of the range, the 4WD Thar Roxx will be powered exclusively by a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. Test drives for the 4×4 variant will begin at authorised dealerships on September 14, while bookings are scheduled to open on October 3, with the pricing for the 4×4 models expected to be announced on the same day. The first customer unit of the Roxx has been auctioned out for Rs. 1.31 crore.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata recently introduced the Curvv EV in India, taking a notable stride in expanding its electric vehicle lineup. Following this, Tata is set to launch the Harrier EV, scheduled for early 2025. The near-production version of the Harrier EV was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. This upcoming EV will feature dual electric motors, allowing for all-wheel-drive functionality.

3. MG Gloster Facelift:

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the facelifted MG Gloster before the end of this year and recently the Windsor EV was introduced. The full-size SUV will receive visual upgrades, along with interior improvements that will incorporate new features and more advanced technologies.

4&5. Updated Jeep Compass & Meridian:

Jeep is preparing to launch mid-life updates for both the Compass and Meridian during the festive season as their sales numbers have plummeted recently. These updates will mainly focus on cosmetic enhancements and the introduction of new features, with no major mechanical changes likely.