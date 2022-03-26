5 Motorcycles Launching In India In 2022 – New RC390 To Hunter 350

Plenty of premium motorcycles are set to launch in India soon, and here, we’ve listed the top five upcoming ones arriving this year

The Indian motorcycle market is expected to see a lot of action this year, especially at the premium end of the spectrum. Multiple mid- and high-capacity motorcycles are slated to launch in our country in 2022, and plenty of enthusiasts are waiting with high anticipation for them!

Here, we have listed the top five motorcycles that are confirmed to or expected to launch in India in 2022.

1. New-gen KTM RC390

KTM will be launching the new-generation RC390 in the Indian market soon, likely in the coming weeks. Its type-approval document reveals that RC390 will continue to be powered by a 373.27cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 43.5 PS on tap, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The new-gen KTM RC390 will likely get adjustable front and rear suspension, traction control, cornering ABS (dual-channel), and a fully-digital TFT instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity). The motorcycle will get a new split trellis frame as well, and the design will be completely different compared to the old-gen model.

2. Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph is all set to launch the 2022 Tiger Sport 660 in the Indian market on March 29. The tourer will be powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 powerplant, with 81 PS and 64 Nm on tap, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The design of Tiger Sport 660 is quite handsome, with a sporty half fairing, a tall visor, sleek LED twin headlight, and sharp-looking LED taillight being the highlight. The motorcycle also gets a TFT instrument console (with Bluetooth-enabled connectivity), switchable traction control, optional quickshifter, USD front forks, etc.

3. Triumph Tiger 1200

The British motorcycle manufacturer will introduce its flagship ADV tourer – 2022 Tiger 1200 – in India as well, likely around mid-2022. It will be powered by a 1,160cc three-cylinder engine, which belts out 150 PS and 130 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2022 Tiger 1200 gets a new, lighter chassis. Features on offer will include an adjustable front visor, a 7-inch TFT display (with MyTriumph connectivity), riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifter, hill hold, cruise control, heated grips, TPMS, keyless ignition, etc., depending on the selected variant.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield is working on multiple new motorcycles for the Indian market, and a few of them have been spotted multiple times during road tests. One of these upcoming bikes is an entry-level roadster, expected to be named ‘Hunter 350’.

RE Hunter 350 will likely be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Meteor 350 and Classic 350, with a 5-speed gearbox connected to it. We expect this forthcoming model to become the most affordable model in the brand’s lineup after launch.

5. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield is also working on a new 650cc cruiser for the Indian market. It will be powered by the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This powerplant is expected to generate 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it would be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The spy pictures show that the motorcycle will get a semi-digital instrument console, USD front forks, halogen headlamp, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, and dual exhaust pipes. We expect dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, and optional tripper navigation system to be available as well.