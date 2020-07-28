5 Most Spotted Cars On Test In India This Year – New Thar To 2021 Scorpio

Out of the 5 highly spotted upcoming cars in this list, we expect 2 to be launched this year itself, while the rest 3 will likely make a debut next year

2020 has already seen a host of big launches in the automobile industry, with almost 5 months still left. However, 2020 has also seen a number of upcoming cars being spied on test. While the said test mules have mostly been captured wearing camouflage from head to toe, the prototypes end up revealing some crucial information about the upcoming cars.

We have put together a list of the top 5 highly spied cars in the Indian market this year, take a look –

1) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

In October 2018, Maruti Suzuki had set off 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs from its Gurugram facility to be tested in different weathers and terrains across India. While this did confirm Maruti’s plans of launching a fully-electric Wagon R, we later went on to learn that the India-spec Wagon R EV will be based on the ICE Wagon R sold in the country, thanks to the camouflaged test mules that continue to be spotted in the country from time to time.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal a timeline for the Wagon R EV’s launch as well as its price, but we expect it to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country upon its arrival. It will go on to rival the upcoming Mahindra e-KUV100 in India.

2) New-Gen Mahindra Thar

The new-gen Mahindra Thar SUV has been spied on test numerous times this year already, however, covered in camo. The continual spy shots have revealed some crucial information about both the interiors and exterior of the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Thar.

It is pretty evident that Mahindra is looking to urbanise the off-roading SUV in order to attract a wider group of audience, since spy shots have revealed some of its equipment like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, comfortable seats, an optional hard top etc. However, the SUV will carry forward its rugged quotient, since the overall boxy design of the Thar will remain the same.

The Thar is expected to be launched in October this year, and will likely be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel motor producing 140 PS, along with a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with a max power output of 190 PS. Apart from a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Thar will likely also get an optional auto transmission for the first time.

3) Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors introduced a three-row version of the Harrier SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and named it the ‘Gravitas’. Originally showcased as a six-seat SUV, the Gravitas sports the same front fascia as the Harrier, however, gets an extended rear overhang and a different looking rear-end.

While the car was already seen in its production-ready form at the Expo, test mules of the Gravitas continue to be spotted across the country, the most recent one being about a week ago, where a prototype of the three-row SUV was seen equipped with rear disc brakes.

Talking about the car, the Gravitas will be based on the same platform as the five-seat Harrier, and it will be plonked with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the latter. The said engine generates 170 PS of max power, and 350 Nm of peak torque. A petrol powertrain could also be introduced with the three-row SUV.

4) New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra originally launched the Scorpio in India in 2002, which means that it has spent 18 years in the country without a generational update. The SUV has received minor updates over the years, but now, it looks like Mahindra is finally working on bringing a new-gen model for the car in the country soon, considering the fact that camouflaged prototypes have already been spied on test a host of times this year.

In addition to the cosmetic updates, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to get a completely overhauled cabin, along with a range of new features. Powering the SUV will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and turbo diesel powertrains, coupled with manual and automatic transmissions. Upon launch, the new-gen Scorpio will put up against the Kia Seltos and the second-gen Hyundai Creta.

5) Citroen Aircross C5

Groupe PSA announced its re-entry into the Indian market with the Citroen brand. The first car to be launched by Citroen in the country will be the C5 Aircross, and the SUV has already been spied in India so many times, including a few times completely undisguised. The C5 Aircross and was originally set to be launched here by the end of this year, but unforeseen circumstances forced Citroen to delay the launch to 2021.

The C5 Aircross is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, and will certainly draw a lot of attention for its quirky and unconventional external design. The India-spec model is expected to come equipped with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.