5 Most-Searched Motorcycles In 2021 – RE Classic 350 To KTM RC200

Here is a list of the top five motorcycles, new and old, that dominated online searches in India this year, i.e., in 2021

The Indian two-wheeler segment saw a lot of action this year, with plenty of new and exciting launches. A lot of new motorcycles caught the fancy of many enthusiasts, but interestingly, people were also interested in plenty of existing bikes as well, as seen from internet search results.

Here, we have listed the top five motorcycles that were searched the most on the internet this year by you guys!

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350

RE Classic 350 has always been a popular motorcycle, and this year, it underwent a generation change. The new-gen model arrived after a lot of delays, but still, there was a lot of hype for it, among buyers and enthusiasts alike. Thanks to all that hype, Royal Enfield Classic 350 dominated internet searches in 2021!

2. Yamaha YZF-R15

Yamaha launched the new-gen R15 in India earlier this year, and a few months later, the previous-generation version was brought back as the R15S. These were quite exciting news for fans of the brand as well as motorcycle enthusiasts, as they now have two different versions of the R15 to choose from.

3. TVS Apache RTR 160/Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR series consists of some of the best sporty commuters one can buy in the Indian market – RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and RTR 165 RP. Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V are extremely popular among new buyers, and apparently, they are extremely popular in online searches as well! This is understandable, as their price-to-performance ratio on paper is extremely impressive.

4. Bajaj Pulsar 125/Pulsar NS125

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most popular nameplates in our motorcycle market, and there are plenty of different variants to choose from. The most affordable model in the range is Pulsar 125, and earlier this year, Bajaj added the Pulsar NS125 to its range as well. Both these 125 models have managed to pique the interest of many enthusiasts online.

5. KTM RC200

KTM launched the new-generation RC200 in India this year, and it was one of the most exciting launches of the year. KTM has managed to amass a brilliant fan-following in our country, and RC200 is one of the best offerings by the brand. It is easy for new riders, while offering enough performance to keep experienced riders engaged as well.