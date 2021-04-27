5 Most Mod-Friendly Cars In India – Maruti Swift To VW Polo

While cars today come fairly well equipped from the factory itself, modifying vehicles is a very common practice to suit your requirements and get the most out of your car

The aftermarket customisation scene in the Indian market has been relevant since years, and it continues to grow its popularity with more and more enthusiasts wanting to change how their car comes from the factory. While you can mod literally any car you desire, it is easier for some specific cars considering their popularity in the aftermarket scene.

We have put together a list of the top 5 most mod-friendly cars in the Indian market, take a look –

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market and is also one of the most popular cars in the aftermarket scene. Thanks to its handsome appearance, we see a lot of modified Swift’s on the roads today. The car was recently facelifted, which brought along some visual enhancements as well. As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Swift between Rs 5.73 – 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly the most mod-friendly SUV in the country, hands down. Almost all Mahindra Thar owners in the country have modded their car in one way or another, and the ever-growing popularity of the new-gen Thar means that we will get to see more modified Thars on the road now.

3. Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo continues to exist in its first-gen avatar, however, there’s no denying the fact that the hatchback still manages to attract enthusiasts thanks to its timeless design and the beloved TSI powertrain. The Polo is one of the most sought after cars in the aftermarket scene, and owners across the country continue to mod their Polos visually and mechanically.

4. Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was the most affordable pickup truck in India before being discontinued early last year due to non-compliance with BS6 emission norms. However, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is set to be launched soon. Being a lifestyle vehicle, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross owners aim to get the most out of their pickup trucks, making it one popular vehicle in the aftermarket scene.

5. Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is truly one of the most capable full-size SUVs in the country, both on-road and off-road. Priced between Rs 29.99 – 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Endeavour is one of the most mod-friendly premium cars. Big knobby tyres, Raptor grille, a snorkel and aftermarket alloy wheels are some of the most common mods Endeavour owners go for.