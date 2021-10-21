5 Most Fuel-Efficient Cars You Can Buy This Diwali – Wagon-R To Kiger

If you’re planning to buy a new car this Diwali, which is easy on your wallet every time you visit a fuel pump, then check out the ones listed below

Fuel prices in India have been creating new records recently, which is extremely problematic for average car owners in our country. This is also a major problem for new buyers, who are planning to buy cars but are worried about the running costs. If you have a new car on your wishlist, with fuel economy high on the priority list, then keep reading ahead!

The cars listed below are quite popular in our market these days and are extremely fuel-efficient as well.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (diesel, 26.2 kmpl/CNG, 18.9 km per kg)

Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the few hatchbacks in India still available with a diesel engine option, which is a 1.2L turbocharged motor that delivers 26.2 kmpl. Other than that, buyers can also for a 1.2L petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.2L petrol/CNG mill. If diesel is too expensive in your city, then opting for the CNG version (18.9 km/kg) would be a smart choice.

2. Hyundai Aura (diesel, 25.35 kmpl/ CNG, 28 km per kg)

Hyundai Aura is available with the same engine options as the Grand i10 Nios – a 1.2L petrol unit, a 1.2L turbo-diesel unit, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.2L petrol/CNG unit. The diesel version has a brilliant fuel economy figure – 25.35 kmpl, which is great for people with long daily commutes. However, with rising diesel and petrol costs, opting for the CNG version would be a good decision.

3. Tata Tiago (Petrol, 23.84 kmpl)

Tata Tiago is one of the safest vehicles one can buy on a tight budget in India, with a 4-star GNCAP safety rating (adult occupants). It has a 1.2L petrol engine under the hood, which can stretch a litre of gasoline for up to 23.84 km, which is quite an impressive figure.

4. Maruti Wagon-R (petrol, 21.79 kmpl/CNG, 32.52 km per kg)

Maruti Wagon-R is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country, and it has two engine choices available – a 1.0L petrol unit (21.79 kmpl) and a 1.2L petrol unit (20.52 kmpl). The former gets the option for a CNG kit, which is rated at a fuel economy of 32.52 km/kg.

5. Renault Kiger (petrol, 20.53 kmpl)

The popularity of compact SUVs has been steadily rising in recent years, and if you’re thinking of buying one as well, the Kiger is a great choice. It can be had with either a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former delivers 19.17 kmpl (19.03 kmpl on AMT variants), while the latter is good for 20.53 kmpl (18.24 kmpl on CVT variants).

All fuel economy figures stated are ARAI-tested