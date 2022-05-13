5 Most Comfortable Family Cars In India – Maruti XL6 To Kia Carnival

Here, we have listed the best family cars that one can buy in the Indian market, across different segments, from entry-level to luxury

In recent years, the demand for family cars, with a seating capacity of 6 and more, has seen a major increase. People are looking for comfy cars in which they can ferry their folks around, along with a guest of two when the need arises. As such, plenty of brilliant MPVs and three-row SUVs are now available in the Indian market.

If you’re wondering which are the best family cars currently available in India across different budgets, then keep reading ahead!

1. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price: Rs. 11.29 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh

Maruti XL6 is essentially a premium 6-seater version of the Ertiga MPV. featuring more upmarket styling. It also has better comfort on offer, thanks to ventilated first-row seats and captain seats in the second row. The third-row seats have a good amount of space on offer too. Thus, if you want great comfort for your family on a relatively tight budget, this is a great option.

2. Kia Carens

Price: Rs. 9.60 lakh to Rs. 17.70 lakh

Kia Carens is another brilliant option if your budget doesn’t stretch too high. It has a lot of premium features and equipment on offer, and the cabin space is good in all three rows. The MPV is available in both 7- and 6-seat configurations, with the latter getting captain chairs in the second row for added comfort.

3. Toyota Innova Crysta

Price: Rs. 17.86 lakh to Rs. 25.68 lakh

If you’re planning to be chauffeur-driven along with your family, then Toyota Innova Crysta would suit you well! It is available in 7- and 8-seater versions; the first row gets two seats, the last row has three, and the second row gets a choice between two seats (captain seats) or three seats (regular bench).

The interior space is brilliant in the front two rows and good in the last row. Also, Toyota Innova Crysta holds its value over the years, and if you’re planning to sell it after a few years, you get a great price for it in the used car market.

4. Kia Carnival

Price: Rs. 29.99 lakh to Rs. 34.99 lakh

Now, we’re heading towards the premium end of the market. Kia Carnival is available in 6- and 7-seater versions in India. The first and second rows get captain seats (all recliner seats except for the driver), and the third row gets a choice between two seats (captain seats) and three seats (bench). All three rows have brilliant space, and there are two entertainment touchscreens on offer as well.

5. Toyota Vellfire

Price: Rs. 90.80 lakh

Toyota Vellfire is a proper luxury car, available in a single 7-seater variant. It gets recliner captain seats for the first row (passenger side) and second row, along with a rear-seat entertainment screen, essentially making this car a luxury lounge straight from the factory! The hybrid powertrain offers a silent drive, and for the utmost comfort, the suspension features pitch and bounce control.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi