5 Most-Awaited Tata EVs In India – Altroz EV To New Sierra

Several new electric cars are expected to launch in India in the near future, and here, we’ve listed the five most highly-anticipated upcoming EVs from Tata Motors

Tata Motors is currently the leader in the electric car market in India, thanks to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The homegrown automaker is planning to launch a plethora of EVs in our country soon, in different segments, to maintain said lead. The brand has already confirmed a few of these upcoming EVs, while speculations about a few others have been floating around.

Here, we have listed five upcoming Tata EVs, slated to arrive in the coming years, for which we’re waiting with high anticipation.

1. Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Tata Motors is planning to update Nexon EV in India very soon, likely in the coming days. The electric SUV is expected to receive a larger battery option, along with a few additional features, like disc brakes on rear wheels, a more powerful electric motor, adjustable regenerating braking system, ventilated front seats, air purifier, cruise control, ESP, etc. The existing model (standard version, with 30.2 kWh battery) will likely continue to be on sale.

2. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in a near-production avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo, but it is yet to enter production. As per speculations, the electric hatchback will launch in India in the near future, as a part of the manufacturer’s aggressive EV expansion plan. Altroz EV is expected to have an official driving range of around 250 km to 300 km when it launches.

3. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is considering adding more powertrain options to its mini-SUV – Punch – and one of these will be an all-electric one (EV powertrain). If and when it launches, Tata Punch EV could be the most affordable electric passenger car in the brand’s lineup, likely with an official driving range of around 250 to 300 km.

4. Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv concept was recently unveiled in India, as a preview of the upcoming coupe-style SUV from the brand. The homegrown manufacturer has confirmed that Curvv will first launch as an EV, with an ICE version following later. Tata Curvv EV is based on the ‘Generation 2’ architecture, and it is expected to offer a driving range of up to 500 km, which would be quite an impressive feat.

5. Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors has reportedly begun work on Sierra EV, which was previewed in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be based on a new platform – SIGMA – which is an EV-specific architecture based on the brand’s ALFA platform. The new-gen Tata Sierra will be introduced as an electric-only model.