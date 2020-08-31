5 Most Awaited Cars Launching This Festive Season – Sonet To New i20

Check out our list of top five vehicles that will launch in India soon, ranging from entry-level hatchbacks to premium subcompact SUVs

Diwali festive season is quite an auspicious time in India, and customers usually make all their big purchases during Diwali/Dhanteras. This also includes vehicle purchases, and companies usually see a huge spike in sales during this time. In order to attract more customers, car manufactures usually tie some of their important car launches to correspond with the Diwali season, which gives the vehicle a boost in initial sales.

Even this year, we have a few mass-market car launches coming up, consisting of new-generation models as well as completely new cars. Here is a list of the top five car launches that will happen during this Diwali season.

1. Kia Sonet

Kia’s first sub-4-metre crossover SUV for the Indian market is all set to launch in September, and customers are already pouring into showrooms for bookings. The vehicle sports an aggressive exterior styling and a premium interior layout. It also gets a lot of premium features, like a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital speedo-console, sound mood lighting, connected car tech, etc.

The Sonet has three engine choices on offer – two petrol and one diesel. The petrol powerplant options include a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/114 Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual) and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/171 Nm, mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT). The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre unit, and will be available in two states of tune – 100 PS/240 Nm (with 6-speed manual gearbox) and 115 PS/250 Nm (with the 6-speed automatic transmission).

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota will also enter the hotly-contested sub-4-metre SUV segment, with the Urban Cruiser. The little Toyota crossover is actually a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Apart from the redesigned front end, the Toyota sports the same exterior and interior design as its Maruti twin, but will be positioned as a premium vehicle when it launches in September.

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor is rated at a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. It will also offer a mild-hybrid system to boost fuel economy. A 5-speed manual will be available as standard, while a 4-speed auto gearbox will be optional.

3. Next-Gen Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will launch in India on October 2nd (Gandhi Jayanti). The vehicle has already generated a lot of hype since its unveiling, with fans and potential buyers all over the country wishing to lay their hands on one soon. The Thar has been designed for maximum off-road capability, but doesn’t compromise in terms of on-road performance, comfort, and convenience either.

The Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol motor generates 150 PS and 320 Nm, while the diesel mill can produce 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The SUV also offers a part-time four-wheel-drive system with low ratio gearbox.

4. Next-gen Hyundai i20

Hyundai is aggressively testing the next-generation i20 hatchback in India. Several test mules have been spied recently, and they seem to be in near-production form. The car features a complete redesign over the outgoing model, along with lots of new features and tech on-board. The vehicle is expected to launch around Diwali time in our market.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 will be offered with three engine options. The first will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox (CVT might be optional). The second will be a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (100 PS/240 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual. The last one will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/171 Nm), which will be available with a 6-speed manual (7-speed DCT might be optional).

5. Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The second-generation Maruti Celerio has also been spied testing in India and is expected to go on sale in the Indian market soon. According to sources, the new Celerio will be built on the same Heartect platform which also underpins Maruti’s other hatchbacks, like the Wagon R and Swift. The new-gen model is also expected to be larger than the outgoing one, and thus more spacious as well.

Apart from fresh exterior styling, we expect the interior of the new Celerio to also undergo a complete overhaul. It will continue to draw power from the 1.0-litre, inline-3 engine, which generates 68 PS and 90 Nm of peak power and torque figures, respectively. There’s a chance that Maruti might also provide the 1.2-litre, inline-4 petrol engine (83 PS and 113 Nm) as well, on a select few trim levels. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.