5 Most Anticipated Cars In India – Jeep Renegade To New Mahindra Thar

A host of cars are set to be launched in the country in the coming months, and we put together a list of the five most anticipated cars

2020 has been a pretty good year if new launches are to be considered, given the fact that the country’s largest automotive show ‘Auto Expo’ took place in February this year. The Indian market continues to grow and manufacturers continue to venture into different segments to attract buyers.

We have compiled a list of five of the most awaited cars in the Indian market, across all segments, take a look –

1. Jeep Renegade

The Renegade is Jeep’s most affordable SUV offering globally, and the car is expected to be brought to the Indian market to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the Kia Seltos. If launched, Jeep will place it below the Compass in its Indian line-up.

The Renegade’s selling point will definitely not be features or looks, it will be its performance, especially off-roading capabilities; which is pretty uncommon in the mid-size SUV segment. This will help Renegade create its own cult following in the country and its launch is expected next year in India in its next-gen version.

2. Jimny

Maruti Suzuki brought the three-door Jimny Sierra to this year’s Auto Expo in order to gauge customer response for the SUV. While an Indian launch is now imminent, Maruti Suzuki would have to introduce an exclusive five-door version of the Jimny in order to meet the requirements of the Indian families. Once that happens, Maruti Suzuki could go ahead and retail it under the ‘Gypsy’ nameplate.

The Jimny in India will likely be plonked with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The said engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission along with an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic. A 4×4 configuration and a low-range gearbox will also be on offer.

3. New-gen Thar

It’s no secret that Mahindra is working on launching a new-gen model of the Thar, since test mules of the SUV have been continually spied over the past few months. While the overall boxy design will be retained, features like LED DRLs up front, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, new premium seats with more cushioning, front-facing rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, colour MID and even an auto climate control will be added to make the car feel more modern.

Powering the new-gen Thar will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that puts out 140 PS of power, along with a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine, with a power output of about 190 PS. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional automatic for the first time.

4. 2020 Hyundai i20

Hyundai is working on launching the third-gen i20 globally this year, and the hatchack is one of the most anticipated Hyundai cars, especially in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker is yet to confirm an official launch date for the car, but since details about the Euro-spec version has been revealed online, we can confirm that it will go on to become one of the most feature-packed cars in its segment.

The features for the foreign-spec model include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, satellite navigation and voice command, a Bose premium sound system consisting of 8-speakers, wireless smartphone charger and a fully digital instrument cluster as well.

While it is yet to be seen how many of these features make it to the India-spec model that is expected to be launched ahead of the festive season this year, in typical Hyundai fashion, the car will be packed up to the brim and give tough competition to its rivals.

5. Tata HBX

Tata Motors showcased a range of new concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo, but the one that is going to be transformed into a production-ready car at the earliest will be the HBX micro SUV concept. Upon arrival, the HBX will go on to become the carmaker’s most affordable SUV offering in the country, and will be pitted against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

In terms of design, the HBX will be based on Tata’s Imapct 2.0 design language, just like the Harrier. Hence, it will sport a split headlamp design up front, which will lend it a muscular look. The car will come equipped with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman-sourced premium audio system, a dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and even cruise control.

It will be offered with the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that performs duties on the Tiago, Tigor and the Altroz. This engine puts out 86 PS power and 113 Nm torque, and the transmission options include a 5-speed MT and an optional automatic gearbox.