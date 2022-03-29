5 Most Affordable SUVs In India – Tata Punch To Kia Sonet

Here, we have listed the most affordable SUVs in the Indian market, which you should consider if you’re planning to buy one on a tight budget

People in India love SUVs, and there are plenty of options to choose from these days! Compact SUV and midsize SUV segments are the most hotly-contested spaces in the Indian car market, and more options are set to launch in these two segments in the near future! Sadly, rising car prices are making it harder and harder to buy one.

Here, we have listed the five most affordable SUVs that one can buy currently in the Indian market.

1. Tata Punch

Price: Rs. 5.67 lakh to Rs. 9.18 lakh

Tata Punch is the most affordable SUV one can buy in the Indian market right now (not counting Maruti S-Presso, as it’s hard to qualify it as one). It is available with a single engine option currently – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

2. Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs. 5.76 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh

The Magnite crossover is the most successful vehicle in Nissan’s lineup in the Indian market, thanks mainly to its sweet looks and great value-for-money proposition. It has two engine choices available – a 1.0-litre NA petrol unit (72 PS/96 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (100 PS/160 Nm). A 5-speed MT is offered as standard, while the turbocharged powerplant gets a CVT option as well (CVT variants rated at 100 PS/152 Nm).

3. Renault Kiger

Price: Rs. 5.79 lakh to Rs. 10.22 lakh

Renault Kiger is one of the most handsome compact SUVs in the Indian market, and it’s also great value for money! It gets the same engine options as Magnite – a 1.0 L NA petrol mill (72 PS/96 Nm) and a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor (100 PS/160 Nm). A 5-speed MT comes standard, while automatic transmission choices include a 5-speed AMT on the less powerful engine and a CVT on the more powerful one (CVT variants rated at 100 PS/152 Nm).

4. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 6.95 lakh to Rs. 13.79 lakh

Kia’s compact SUV – Sonet – is one of the most well-equipped vehicles in its class, and it has multiple engine options available. The first one is a 1.2L NA petrol powerplant, with 83 PS and 114 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol mill, which belts out 120 PS and 172 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The third engine option is a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit, available in two states of tune. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission (rated at 100 PS and 240 Nm) and a 6-speed AT (rated at 115 PS and 250 Nm).

5. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 11.71 lakh

Rounding off our list is Hyundai Venue, which gets the same three engine choices as Kia Sonet – a 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS/114 Nm), a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (100 PS/240 Nm). Gearbox options consist of a 5-speed manual on the 1.2L petrol engine and 6-speed MT on the 1.5L diesel engine, while on the 1.0L petrol engine, buyers can choose between a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi