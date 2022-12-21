5 Most Affordable Superbikes In India – Ninja 1000SX To Hayabusa

Superbikes are now gaining popularity in the country for their sorted dynamics and powerful engine options

With buyers now shifting towards powerful and performance-oriented bikes in India, a number of brands are launching new superbikes in the country and here is a list of the 5 most affordable superbikes in India you should check out.

1. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Priced from Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Ninja 1000SX is one of the most affordable litre-class superbikes in the country and is powered by a 1043 cc inline four-cylinder engine that churns out a peak power output of 140.13 bhp and maximum torque output of 111 Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox while the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2. Ducati Monster

The Ducati Monster is positioned as a streetfighter-styled superbike and is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is powered by a 937 cc engine that churns out a peak power output of 109.96 bhp and 93 Nm. It not only boasts a strong road presence and a feature-rich package but is also one of the most affordable bikes in its class.

3. Suzuki Katana

The Suzuki Katana is one of the most popular superbikes in the market and was recently launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is offered with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine with a claimed power and torque output of 150.19 bhp and 106 Nm respectively while it comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

4. Suzuki Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa is priced from Rs 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is known for its strong performance, aggressive looks and sorted dynamics. The bike is powered by a 1340 cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a peak power output of 187.3 bhp and maximum torque output of 150 Nm. It also boasts a strong list of features and multiple driving aids including five individual driving modes.

5. BMW S1000R

The new BMW S1000R was recently launched in the country and is priced from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those wondering, it is powered by a 999 cc single-cylinder petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 162.26 bhp and a maximum torque output of 114 Nm. On the features front, it gets an anti-hopping clutch, traction control system, ABS Pro, Hill Start Control, Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), engine drag torque control MSR, and engine brake control.