5 Most Affordable Sedans In India – Tata Tigor To Maruti Ciaz

In the Indian car market, there still are a few sedans that can be bought on a relatively small budget, and we’ve mentioned them here

In the Indian car market, sedans have been steadily losing popularity. However, many people still think sedans have an aspirational value to them, but thanks to steadily rising car prices, many sedans are out of budget for a majority of buyers. Thankfully, there are still a few affordable sedan options available.

Here, we have listed the five most affordable sedans that one can buy in the Indian market right now.

1. Tata Tigor

Price: Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 8.44 lakh (IC engine version), Rs. 12.24 lakh to Rs. 13.39 lakh (EV version)

Tigor is the only sedan in Tata Motors’ passenger car lineup currently, and it is quite popular these days. The standard Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap, which can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The i-CNG version of the sedan gets a factory-fitted CNG kit with the same 1.2L engine (73.4 PS and 95 Nm when running on CNG). There’s also an electric powertrain option available – Tigor EV – which gets an electric motor (rated at 74.7 PS and 170 Nm) with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

2. Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.37 lakh

Hyundai’s compact sedan is a well-equipped and affordable option for budget-oriented buyers. There are multiple engine choices available here, including a 1.2L NA petrol unit (83 PS/114 Nm), a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (100 PS/172 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (75 PS/190 Nm). The 1.2L petrol engine gets a CNG option (69 PS/95 Nm) as well. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, while the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines get a 5-speed AMT option.

3. Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs. 6.09 lakh to Rs. 9.13 lakh

Maruti Dzire is one of the most popular cars in India. Under the hood, it gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option (77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm) is also being offered here, which comes with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

4. Honda Amaze

Price: Rs. 6.38 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh

Honda Amaze is the best-selling car in the Japanese carmaker’s range in India. There are two engine options available on it, consisting of a 1.2L NA petrol mill (90 PS/110 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (100 PS/200 Nm). Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The diesel CVT has a lower power rating (80 PS/160 Nm) than the manual version.

5. Maruti Ciaz

Price: Rs. 8.87 lakh to Rs. 11.86 lakh

Maruti Ciaz is a segment above all the other names mentioned in this list, but it is still extremely affordable. It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, with a mild-hybrid system as standard, which belts out 105 PS and 138 Nm. This powerplant can be bought with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT.

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi