5 Most Affordable Scooters In The Indian Market In 2021

Prices of a range of scooters were increased earlier this month, and here is a list of the 5 most affordable scooters available in the Indian market right now

Gearless scooters lie at the heart of the Indian automobile market, and give tough competition to even affordable, mass market motorcycles. While a range of scooters are available to choose from in the country, the transition to BS6 emission norms last year resulted in the prices of a range of scooters being hiked by quite a margin.

Many manufacturers also ended up increasing the prices of their offerings in the beginning of 2021. That being said, we have compiled a list of the 5 most affordable scooters available in India as of January 2021, take a look –

Model Engine Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus 87.8 cc Rs 54,374 – 56,224 Hero Pleasure Plus 110.9 cc Rs 57,300 – 61,950 TVS Zest 110 109.7 cc Rs 61,345 – 63,345 Hero Maestro Edge 110 110.9 cc Rs 61,950 – 63,450 Honda Dio 109.51 cc Rs 62,229 – 65,627

1. TVS Scooty Pep Plus

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus has been on sale for years, and continues to be the approachable scooter that is loved by everyone. The Scooty Pep Plus’ Glossy variants are priced at Rs 54,374, while the Matte Edition retails at Rs 56,224 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Powering the scooter is a 87.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that delivers 5.43 PS at 6,500 rpm and 6.5 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

2. Hero Pleasure Plus

Back in 2019, the Hero Pleasure Plus was updated with a new design as well as some new mechanicals. Hero’s most affordable scooter offering comes equipped with a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 8.15 PS of max power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. Hero currently offers the Pleasure Plus in three variants, namely LX, VX and Platinum ZX, priced at Rs 57,300, Rs 59,950 and Rs 61,950 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

3. TVS Zest 110

The TVS Zest 110 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 61,345 for the glossy paint schemes (Turquoise and Purple), while the matte colours (Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Matte Yellow) cost Rs 63,345 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Some of the scooter’s highlights include an LED DRL, LED tail light and a dual-tone seat. The scooter gets a 109.7 cc motor putting out 7.8 PS power at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.

4. Hero Maestro Edge 110

The Hero Maestro Edge is available in two models – 110 and 125, and the former is currently priced between Rs 61,950 – 63,450 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The scooter draws power from a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that is rated 8.15 PS/8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in a range of colours, including Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Techno Blue as well as Midnight Blue and Seal Silver for the ZX variant.

5. Honda Dio

The Honda Dio is one of the best-looking scooters in the Indian market, and the scooter was updated with a new design and powertrain last year. That being said, the Honda Dio is currently offered in two variants – STD, priced at Rs 62,229, and DLX, priced at Rs 65,627 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

It gets a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 7.76 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, along with 9 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The features on offer include an LED headlamp, LED DRL, a fully digital speedometer, external fuel lid, engine start/stop switch, side stand engine cut off, a split grab rail and so on.