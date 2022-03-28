5 Most Affordable Scooters In India – TVS Scooty Pep Plus To Honda Dio

Here is our list of the five most affordable scooters that are available currently in the Indian two-wheeler market

Scooters are extremely popular in India, as they are very practical, while also being fairly affordable (well, mostly!). However, auto prices have been steadily rising in our country, and as such, two-wheelers have become quite expensive these days. That said, there are a few scooters that continue to be relatively easy on the wallet.

Here, we have listed the top five most affordable scooters that can currently be bought in the Indian market.

1. TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Price: Rs. 58,734 to Rs. 61,634

TVS Scooty Pep Plus is the most affordable ICE scooter in India, and it is one of the cutest ones as well. It is powered by an 87.8cc single-cylinder engine, with 5.4 PS and 6.5 Nm on tap, paired with a CVT. Its lightweight body and compact dimensions make it a frugal and easy-to-handle vehicle.

2. TVS Scooty Zest

Price: Rs. 65,416 to Rs. 66,318

TVS Scooty Zest is essentially a more powerful version of Scooty Pep Plus, with minor changes to the design. It gets a comparatively larger 109.7cc single-cylinder mill, which belts out 7.8 PS and 8.8 Nm, and this motor comes mated to a CVT.

3. Hero Pleasure Plus

Price: Rs. 62,220 to Rs. 71,420

Hero MotoCorp’s Pleasure range has seen plenty of changes over the years, although the essence remains the same – a frugal, easy-handling scooter at an affordable price. It is powered by a 110.9cc single–pot powerplant, capable of churning out 8.2 PS and 8.7 Nm, which comes mated to a CVT.

4. Hero Maestro Edge 110

Price: Rs. 66,820 to Rs. 71,620

Maestro Edge is Hero’s family-oriented scooter range, as reflected by the mature design and impressive equipment list. Hero Maestro Edge 110 is propelled forward by a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine, same as Pleasure Plus. This motor develops 8.2 PS and 8.7 Nm, and it comes mated to a CVT.

5. Honda Dio

Price: Rs. 66,030 to Rs. 69,428

Honda 2Wheelers has seen a lot of sales success in India with its scooters, and for good reason. They offer great reliability and are rather frugal to run. The most affordable of the bunch is Dio, which is powered by a 7.8 PS and 9 Nm, paired with a CVT.

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi