5 Most Affordable MPVs In India – Datsun Go Plus To Kia Carens

MPVs have been gaining a lot of popularity in the Indian market these days, and here, we’ve listed the most affordable ones

In the Indian car market, the demand for 6/7-seater vehicles has been increasing steadily these days. MPVs fit the bill perfectly, and there are plenty of options available for buyers these days. However, thanks to rising car prices, not a lot of them would fit a tight budget!

Here, we have listed the five most affordable MPVs in the Indian market, which would serve as brilliant family cars.

1. Datsun Go Plus

Price: Rs. 4.25 lakh to Rs. 6.99 lakh

Datsun Go Plus is an extremely underrated MPV; for the price, it offers a lot of space and comfort, but it’s not popular among buyers. Under the hood, it has a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 68 PS (77 PS on CVT version) and a maximum torque of 104 Nm. Transmission choices here include a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

2. Renault Triber

Price: Rs. 5.76 lakh to Rs. 8.32 lakh

Renault Triber, on the other hand, is fairly popular in the Indian market, thanks to its low price tag and low running costs, paired with decent cabin space and good comfort. It is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor (71 PS/96 Nm), which can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

3. Maruti Ertiga

Price: Rs. 8.12 lakh to Rs. 10.85 lakh

Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market currently. It gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, which generates 105 PS and 138 Nm, with a mild-hybrid system on offer. It can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. There’s a CNG option available as well (92 PS and 122 Nm when running on CNG), which comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox, but doesn’t get mild-hybrid assistance.

4. Kia Carens

Price: Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 16.99 lakh

Kia’s newest vehicle for the Indian market – Carens – is a brilliant value-for-money product, offering a lot of features and great interior space, that too at a great price! There are three engine options available here – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual transmission is available on all three engines, while automatic transmission choices consist of a 7-speed DCT on the 1.4L petrol engine and a 6-speed AT on the 1.5L diesel engine.

5. Maruti XL6

Price: Rs. 10.14 lakh to Rs. 12.02 lakh

Maruti XL6 is essentially a 6-seater, premium version of Ertiga, with a few styling changes as well. It is powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) as Ertiga, with the same transmission options too – a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT – along with a mild-hybrid system. There’s no CNG option on offer though.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi