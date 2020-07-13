5 Most Affordable Motorcycles With Dual-Channel ABS In India

Wondering which motorcycles in India offer dual-channel ABS at an affordable price point? Check out our list to find out

According to the latest safety regulations issued by the Government of India, it is mandatory for every motorcycle above 125cc to have ABS. To keep the prices in check, manufacturers have been offering single-channel ABS on their bikes, which prevents tyre-lock only on the front wheel. Thankfully, there are a few motorcycles that feature ABS at both the wheels, and that too at a relatively low price. Here, we have five of the best affordable motorcycles that offer dual-channel ABS in India.

1. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Price: Rs. 1.49 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the most affordable motorcycle with dual-channel ABS in India. ‘4V’ stands for four-valve, referring to the 4-valve, DOHC engine architecture. Also, the Apache offers a lot of brilliant features, like the ‘Glide Through Traffic’ tech. Other than that, it gets a race-tuned fuel-injection system, and there is a slipper clutch on offer in the ‘Race Edition’ trim.

Powering the Apache 200 is a 197.75cc oil-cooled engine with 20.08 PS and 16.8 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The performance is quite brilliant, and the bike has extremely agile handling.

2. Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Price: Rs. 1.51 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS is the next-generation version of the iconic Pulsar. Motorcycle enthusiasts love it due to the brilliant performance offered at a relatively affordable price point. The NS200 shares a few of its engine components with the KTM Duke 200, one of the most-popular performance motorcycles in India right now.

The NS200 sport a 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power figure of 24.1 PS and a peak torque figure of 18.5 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Performance is quite brilliant, and the 6th gear allows the bike to cruise at highway speeds at low engine revs, thus improving its touring capability.

3. Yamaha YZF R15 v3.0

Price: Rs. 1.68 lakh

Yamaha is a brand beloved by motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world. The company changed the Indian motorcycle landscape with the introduction of the FZ16 and R15 back in 2008. The latest iteration of the latter, dubbed R15 version 3.0, is one of the best-looking small capacity sportsbike ever made. It is also the only 150cc bike in India to offer dual-channel ABS.

The Yamaha YZF R15 has a 155cc liquid-cooled motor with variable valve timing. It can generate 18.5 PS of peak power and 14.1 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission on offer is a 6-speed unit with a slip & assist clutch. All these features come at a price though, and the R15 is currently the most expensive 150cc motorcycle in India.

4. Bajaj Dominar 250

Price: Rs. 1.84 lakh

When it comes to value-for-money, Bajaj has everyone beat. The Dominar 250 is the best example of a product that offers the most bang for your buck. It shares its design and chassis with the Dominar 400, while the engine is a heavily revised version of the Duke 250’s motor. That said, the Dominar has been tuned to offer less power and better efficiency than its KTM cousin.

The 199.5cc engine, liquid-cooled engine on the Dominar produces 26.8 PS and 23.5 Nm, which is almost 3 PS and 0.5 Nm less than the Duke 250. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. The strength of the Dominar 250 lies in its touring potential. The motorcycle can be ridden easily on long journeys, thanks to its comfortable ergonomics. Its relatively heavy weight makes it stable at high speeds, which is an added bonus.

5. Suzuki Gixxer 250

Price: Rs. 1.91 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF are brilliant-looking motorcycles, available in 150cc and 250cc guises. The smaller 150cc bikes only get a single-channel ABS though, with dual-channel ABS only being offered on the 250cc models. Among the latter, it is a naked Gixxer that is the more affordable bike, with the fully-faired Gixxer SF crossing the Rs. 2 lakh mark (ex-showroom price).

The Gixxer 250 gets a 248.8cc oil-cooled engine, rated at peak power and torque output of 26.8 PS and 23.5 Nm. The power is handled via a 6-speed gearbox. Suzuki has designed the Gixxer to be a sporty commuter, rather than an all-out performance bike. Hence, the ergonomics are quite relaxed and the acceleration is progressive rather than explosive.