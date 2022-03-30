5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India – Hero HF To Bajaj Platina

Check out our list of the five most affordable commuter motorcycles that are available in the Indian market right now

Motorcycles continue to be the chief conveyance option for many Indians, and for a lot of these people, affordability is at the top of their priority list. Despite the steadily rising auto prices, two-wheeler manufacturers have managed to keep the price tags of their commuter motorcycles in check for the most part.

Here, we have listed the top five motorcycles that one can currently buy in the Indian market that will dent your wallet the least.

1. Hero HF 100

Price: Rs. 51,030

Hero HF 100 is a bare-bones basic, no-thrills commuter motorcycle. It is powered by a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating maximum power of 8.02 PS and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm. Transmission duties here are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.

2. Hero HF Deluxe

Price: Rs. 54,650 to Rs. 63,600

Hero HF Deluxe is essentially a slightly more premium version of HF 100, with a few chrome-finished parts and attractive paint options on offer. The engine is the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, with 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm on tap. It comes paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

3. Bajaj CT110X

Price: Rs. 58,272 to Rs. 63,808

Bajaj CT110X is a low-cost, relatively powerful workhorse, with a very stylish retro-inspired design. Powering it is a 115.45cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 8.6 PS and 9.81 Nm. The grunt from this motor is harnessed via a 4-speed transmission.

4. TVS Sport

Price: Rs. 58,930 to Rs. 64,955

TVS Motor Company is great at building low-capacity commuter motorcycles, and Sport is a prime example of that. It is powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, mated to a 4-speed transmission. The peak power and torque are rated at 8.3 PS and 8.7 Nm, respectively.

5. Bajaj Platina 100

Price: Rs. 59,859

Bajaj Auto’s Platina range is extremely popular in the Indian market, thanks to the frugal nature of these motorcycles, along with the comfort on offer. The most affordable of the bunch – Platina 100 – draws power from a 102cc, air-cooled, single-pot motor, which dishes out 7.9 PS and 8.3 Nm. Transmission duties here are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi