5 Most Affordable Midsize SUVs In India – Maruti S-Cross to Hyundai Creta

Here, we have listed the five most affordable midsize SUV options (base variants) that are currently available in the Indian market

The midsize SUV segment is one of the hottest spaces in the Indian car market. Thanks to the rising popularity of crossover SUVs, this segment has seen a lot of action in recent years, and more is expected soon, with fresh new launches lined up for the near future. However, the prices of vehicles have been rising aggressively lately, which has pushed many brilliant vehicles out of the reach of many new car buyers.

If you’re on a budget, but your heart is set on a midsize SUV, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have listed the most affordable options (base variants) that you can consider.

1. Maruti S-Cross – Rs. 8.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is currently the most affordable midsize SUV one can buy in the Indian market. Powering it is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, with 105 PS and 138 Nm on tap. The base trim is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a mild-hybrid system is offered as standard.

The base ‘Sigma’ trim of the S-Cross comes with a TFT MID in the instrument cluster, keyless entry, idle start/stop system (switchable), electrically-adjustable ORVMs, disc brakes on all wheels, 16-inch steel wheels, etc. An audio system isn’t offered as standard though.

2. Nissan Kicks – Rs. 9.49 lakh

Nissan Kicks is one of the least popular SUVs in the Indian market, which is quite sad as this is quite a brilliant offering. Features on offer on the base ‘XL 1.5’ trim of the Kicks SUV include automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 2-DIN audio system, MID in the instrument cluster, cooled glovebox, rear defogger, 16-inch steel wheels, etc.

The base ‘XL’ variant of the Nissan Kicks is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor belts out a peak power of 106 PS and a maximum torque of 142 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

3. Renault Duster – Rs. 9.86 lakh

Renault India’s flagship model, the Duster SUV, was first introduced in our market back in 2012. However, the manufacturer hasn’t rolled out any significant updates or upgrades since, and its popularity has taken a massive dip in recent years.

The base model of the Duster is the ‘RXS 1.5L’ variant, which is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the same as Nissan Kicks. It comes loaded with features like a manual AC (with heater), keyless entry, a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MID in the instrument cluster, power-adjustable ORVMs, cooled glovebox, rear defogger, 16-inch steel wheels, etc.

4. Kia Seltos – Rs. 9.65 lakh

Kia Seltos is one of the most feature-loaded vehicles one can buy in the midsize SUV segment. Its base trim – HTE – is available with two engine options, both mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, with 115 PS and 144 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which develops 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The base ‘HTE’ trim of Kia Seltos is priced at Rs. 9.65 lakh and Rs. 10.45 for the petrol and diesel variants, respectively. The features on offer include manual AC, keyless entry, disc brakes on all wheels (diesel only), follow-me-home headlamps, a 2 DIN Audio system, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, 16-inch steel wheels, etc.

5. Hyundai Creta – Rs. 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling midsize SUV in the Indian market. Its base ‘E’ trim is available with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) – both of which come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the same as Kia Seltos. The base petrol variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, while the base diesel model has a price tag of Rs. 10.51 lakh.

On Hyundai Creta’s base ‘E’ trim level, the features on offer include manual AC, manually-adjustable ORVMs, monochrome MID in the instrument cluster, follow-me-home headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, etc. It doesn’t come standard with an audio system though.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi