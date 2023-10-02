5 Most Affordable Luxury Electric Cars In India

Discover 5 affordable luxury electric cars in India, offering opulence and sustainability. Explore the future of eco-friendly driving.

India is gradually embracing the era of electric mobility, and the luxury car segment is no exception. In a nation where sustainable driving is gaining prominence, these luxury electric cars represent a fusion of sophistication, advanced technology, and eco-friendliness, marking a promising future for electric mobility in India.

Here are five of the most affordable luxury electric cars available in the Indian market, each combining opulence with sustainable driving.

1. Mini Cooper SE

Price: Rs. 53.50 lakh

Mini Cooper SE, a charismatic all-electric hatchback, maintains the quintessential Mini design – round headlamps, small footprint, etc. – while showcasing distinctive electric elements. Sporting a 32.6 kWh battery mounted beneath the passenger seat, it offers 184 bhp and 270 Nm through its front-axle motor. The Cooper SE boasts a WLTP-certified range of up to 270 km, with the ability to accelerate from 0-100 kph in 7.3 seconds.

2. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price: Rs. 56.90 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge epitomizes sustainability and Swedish luxury. Its stylish design includes beautiful LED lights, a blacked-out grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and an opulent interior with advanced infotainment, ADAS tech, and a panoramic sunroof. It is equipped with a 78 kWh battery and dual electric motors, delivering a combined output of 408 bhp and 660 Nm. Capable of fast charging from 10-80% in 33 minutes, the XC40 Recharge offers an impressive range of 418 km (WLTP cycle).

3. Kia EV6

Price: Rs. 60.95 – 65.95 lakh

Kia EV6, based on the E-GMP platform, is available in both RWD and AWD variants. Equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, it achieves a remarkable range of up to 708 km (ARAI rated). The powertrain consists of a rear-mounted electric motor for RWD or dual motors for AWD, producing 226 bhp on the former and 322 bhp on the latter. The EV6 showcases sleek design elements, including an elongated silhouette and Pixel LED headlights, complemented by a tech-rich interior featuring a suite of premium features.

4. Volvo C40 Recharge

Price: Rs. 61.25 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge, an SUV coupe based on the XC40 Recharge, offers a luxurious all-electric driving experience. Sharing the same powertrain and battery as the XC40 Recharge, it delivers 408 bhp and 660 Nm, accelerating from 0-100 kph in 4.7 seconds. The C40 Recharge boasts a range of 530 km (WLTP rated) and advanced features like Android-based infotainment, ADAS tech, and a comprehensive suite of amenities, all housed in a sportier, coupe-like design.

5. BMW iX1

Price: Rs. 66.90 lakh

BMW iX1, the EV version of the X1, showcases the brand’s commitment to electric mobility. Powered by a dual-motor setup and a 66.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, it produces a combined output of 313 bhp and 494 Nm. The iX1 can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 5.6 seconds and offer a driving range of 440 km (WLTP rated). Its elegant design complements its exceptional performance and efficiency.