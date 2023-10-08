5 Most Affordable Luxury Cars In India – BMW To Mercedes

Discover the top 5 affordable luxury cars in India, from the cute Mercedes-Benz A-Class to the uber-luxurious BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.

India’s luxury car market has been expanding rapidly, offering enthusiasts a taste of opulence on the road. While luxury often comes with a hefty price tag, several brands are making strides to offer more affordable options without compromising on style, performance, or features.

Let’s delve into the top five luxury cars in India that combine elegance with affordability.

1. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Price: Rs. 45.80 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine makes a strong statement in the luxury sedan segment without breaking the bank (relatively speaking, of course). Under its hood purrs a 1.3-litre turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine generating 161 bhp. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission ensures a seamless driving experience. Not only does it offer decent space and top-notch equipment, but it’s also a joy to drive, making it a fantastic entry point into the three-point star brand.

2. Audi A4

Price: Rs. 43.85 – 51.85 Lakh

Audi A4, a beacon of style and sophistication, graces the Indian roads with its appealing design and advanced technology. It boasts a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine delivering 204 bhp. The 7-speed S-tronic transmission propels the car from 0-100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds. The exterior design, though slightly underrated, is captivating, complemented by a tech-savvy interior. If you fancy being chauffeured around with occasional weekend drives, the A4 fits the bill perfectly.

3. BMW 2 Series

Price: Rs. 43.50 – 46 Lakh

For the ultimate driving experience, BMW 2 Series stands tall! It offers two engine options – a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, both delivering a peak power of 190 bhp. The M Sport package adds a touch of sportiness and luxury, elevating it to a premium product. The 2 Series is a dream for young enthusiasts, promising a fun-filled driving adventure.

4. Volvo S90

Price: Rs. 67.90 Lakh

Volvo S90 is the epitome of Scandinavian luxury, showcasing elegance and safety in one package. It features a 2.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid engine, boasting 247 bhp. The 8-speed Geartronic automatic system ensures a smooth ride. Not only does it look fantastic, but it’s also packed with luxury features, offering ample cabin space. The S90 is an ideal choice for those seeking a chauffeur-driven vehicle that doesn’t compromise on style and safety.

5. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

Price: Rs. 60.60 – 62 Lakh

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine stands as a blend of elegance, luxury, and sportiness. It offers two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-diesel unit (190 bhp) and a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit (255 bhp) – both delivering impressive power. The 3 Series GL is renowned for its spacious cabin, especially in the rear seats, and a comfortable ride. As a 3-series, it is a great driver’s car, promising an exhilarating driving experience. While slightly longer and heavier than the regular 3-series sedan, it remains a favourite among luxury car enthusiasts.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi