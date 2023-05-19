5 Most Affordable Diesel Cars In India – Bolero To Nexon

Check out our list of the 5 most affordable diesel cars and SUVs that are currently available in the Indian market

With the BS6-2 norms coming into effect, plenty of automakers in India have decided to discontinue diesel engines in their more affordable vehicles. The cost of upgrading oil burners to meet the strict norms is quite high, especially compared to petrol engines, which is the primary reason manufacturers have taken this step.

That said, there are still a few options left for people who want diesel vehicles on a not-too-high budget. Here is a list of the five most affordable diesel vehicles in India.

1. Tata Altroz

Price: Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 10.40 lakh

Tata Altroz is currently the only hatchback in India with a diesel engine option. Said engine is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit that belts out 88.7 bhp and 200 Nm. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. If you want a comfortable but fun-to-drive family hatchback for long-distance travelling, the Altroz diesel is a brilliant option.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo/ Bolero

Rs. 9.62 lakh to Rs. 12.14 lakh (Bolero Neo), Rs. 9.78 lakh to Rs. 10.79 lakh (Bolero)

If you want a true-blue SUV on a budget instead of a crossover, you should check out Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo. Both these SUVs are built on ladder-frame chassis, available in an RWD configuration, and powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 engine. Bolero Neo is the more powerful of the two, with 100 bhp/260 Nm on tap, while Bolero is rated at 74.9 bhp/210 Nm. Both are available with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

3. Mahindra XUV300

Price: Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra’s sub-4-metre crossover – XUV300 – is also one of the best choices for people who want a diesel vehicle on a relatively tight budget. It gets a powerful 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 oil burner, which generates 115 PS and 300 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. Although it isn’t a 7-seater vehicle like the Bolero twins, it is a much better family car, as it offers excellent creature comforts.

4. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh

The Sonet is the most affordable vehicle in Kia’s India lineup, and it is available with a brilliant diesel engine option – a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder unit that belts out 113.4 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. Apart from that, it also gets a long list of features and equipment. Look no further if you want a great city car that can handle the occasional highway duties.

5. Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.70 lakh

Tata Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in India, and for a good reason. It’s a handsome vehicle with lots of features and equipment on offer. Its diesel engine is 1.5-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates 113.4 bhp and 260 Nm. You can buy it with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

*Price mentioned is ex-showroom, New Delhi