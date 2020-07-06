5 Most Affordable Cars With Panoramic Sunroof In India

The trend of panoramic sunroofs is gaining more and more popularity, with manufacturers introducing the said feature with more affordable cars in recent times

Until a few years back, sunroofs have been considered a luxurious feature that only the high-end cars were entitled to. However, mass-market manufacturers started offering them with their cars too, and now it seems like sunroofs have become an essential factor to consider while purchasing a new car.

Single electric sunroofs might have become pretty common now, but large panoramic sunroofs are still largely reserved for high-end cars, sparing a handful mass-market offerings. Given below is a list of the 5 most affordable cars that come with a factory-fitted panoramic sunroof in India, take a look –

1. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai currently retails the Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.2 lakh. The SX variant, priced at Rs 13.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) is the cheapest variant you can get a panoramic sunroof with, making the Hyundai Creta the most affordable car in India to be offered with this feature.

2. MG Hector

Upon launch last year, the MG Hector went on to become the most pocket-friendly car in India with a panoramic sunroof, and was the only one in its segment to be offered with the feature. The feature is only offered with the top-end ‘Sharp’ trims, starting from Rs 16.63 lakh, while the Hector is priced between Rs 12.83 – 17.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

3. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier was launched with some new features and a slightly updated powertrain earlier this year, and the mid-size SUV received a panoramic sunroof in the process. The Harrier is currently priced between Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh, while the panoramic sunroof is available from XZ+ variant onwards, which is currently priced at Rs 18.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

4. Volkswagen T-Roc

The T-Roc is Volkswagen’s entry-level SUV offering in India, and is offered in a single-fully loaded variant that is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc is brought to the country through the CBU route, and comes equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and more.

5. Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass was the first mass-market offering in the Indian market to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, when the top-of-the-line Limited Plus variant was launched in 2018. The said variant is now priced from Rs 21.92 lakh for the petrol version, while the Compass is currently retailed between Rs 16.49 – 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).