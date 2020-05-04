5 Most Affordable Cars With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Connectivity

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become a necessity, and are offered with almost all cars sold in the Indian market today that come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system

Touchscreen infotainment systems are a necessity today, and once what was previously considered a premium feature and was offered with the top-end models of high-end cars, is slowly becoming an industry norm. With the increasing technology in our day to day life, it has become important to stay connected, and hence smartphone connectivity is also a necessity. Here is a list of the five most affordable cars in the Indian market offered with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity –

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ – Rs 3.89 lakh

The Alto is one of the oldest and still one of the most popular Maruti Suzuki cars in India, and the automaker keeps updating it from time to time. Maruti launched a top-end variant of the Alto that help it gain a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in December last year. The SmartPlay Studio infotainment gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki retails the Alto VXI+ trim at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh, making it the most affordable car in India to be offered with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. The Alto has been priced between Rs 2.94 lakh and Rs 4.36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2. Renault Kwid RXT – Rs 4.22 Lakh

Renault launched a mid-life facelift for its entry-level Kwid hatchback last year, and the car comes equipped with a massive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Renault calls the MediaNAV Evolution. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on offer.

The said feature is offered with the car starting from its RXT trim, which is priced at Rs 4.22 lakh. Renault retails the Kwid in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.92 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.01 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi+ MT – Rs 4.56 lakh

Maruti Suzuki offers the S-Presso with the same 7-inch SmarPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system that comes integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The feature is offered only on the top-end VXI+ variant of the car, and the said trim starts from Rs 4.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version.

The entry-level trim of the S-Presso has been priced at Rs 3.7 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 4.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant. The mini-SUV is pitted directly against the Renault Kwid in the Indian market.

4. Hyundai Santro Sportz – Rs 5.4 lakh

The Santro is currently Hyundai’s entry-level car in the Indian market, and is quite popular among Indians because of its extensive feature list at its price point. A touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is offered with the hatchback starting from the Sportz trim, which is retailed from Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

The Hyundai Santro is otherwise priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 6.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), and competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio as well.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI – Rs 5.48 lakh

It’s impossible to talk about Santro and not mention the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, given the arch rivalry between the two that has been going on for over two decades now. Fortunately for us, both the cars have also made this list, since the Wagon R is also offered with Maruti Suzuki’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The said infotainment system is offered starting from the ZXI variant, which has been priced at Rs 5.48 lakh. On the other hand, the Wagon R has been priced from Rs 4.45 lakh, up to Rs 5.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).