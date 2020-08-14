5 Most Affordable Cars With All 4 Disc Brakes In India

Unlike drum brakes, the rotor used in disc brakes is fully exposed to outside air, thus, they are lesser prone to brake fade and overheating

Road accidents are a big safety concern, and the government continues to implement stringent rules and regulations to help curb them. However, even if you’re abiding by the rules, there will always be someone who doesn’t, and sometimes, mishaps on the roads are inevitable.

Keeping that in mind, manufacturers continue to introduce new safety equipment for their cars since it has now become one of the most important aspects to consider while buying a new car. One such safety feature that is quickly gaining popularity among more affordable cars is disc brakes on all four wheels.

Here is a list of the five most affordable cars in the Indian market that are offered with disc brakes on all four wheels –

1. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 has been branded as the safest car in the Indian market by Global NCAP, since it received 5 stars for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant safety in the independent organisation’s crash tests.

The XUV300 comes with 4 disc brakes as standard across the entire variant line-up, however, the top-end W8 (O) trim gets 7 airbags, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Corner Braking Control, heated wing mirrors, front and rear fog lamps and more. Mahindra currently retails the XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 8.3 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

2. Toyota Yaris

The Yaris might not be able to keep up with its rivals Hyundai Verna and Honda City in terms of sales, but that certainly does not mean that the Yaris is any less than them as far as safety equipment is concerned.

Apart from all disc brakes on all the four wheels, the Yaris comes equipped with 7 airbags, Hill Start Assist control, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, auto headlamps, reverse parking camera etc.

Toyota retails the Yaris in India between Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs 14.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and the car puts up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid as well as the Volkswagen Vento.

3. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV launched in the country about 2 years ago, and has served as a premium alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, while undercutting the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Marazzo is one of the highest-specced Mahindra cars, especially on the safety front.

The MPV is offered with disc brakes on all four wheels as standard, while it also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact and speed sensing auto door lock and more. Also, the Mahindra Marazzo scored a 4-star rating in adult occupant protection, as well as a 2-star rating in child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests.

4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update a few months ago, and the mid-size SUV not only gets a completely new design, features and powertrains, but Hyundai has also upped its safety quotient with some new safety tech.

Hyundai offers rear disc brakes on the top-end SX and SX(O) trims, which are priced from Rs 13.46 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for both and diesel versions, while the rest variants come with only front disc brakes. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and so on.

5. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos shares its underpinnings with the second-gen Hyundai Creta, and while the two SUVs are visually poles apart, they are very similar under the skin. The Seltos is offered in two trim lines – Tech (HT) Line and GT Line, with the latter being the sportier and more premium version.

The Seltos comes equipped with all four disc brakes from the base HTE variant itself, however, only when had with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol GT Line models come with front and rear disc brakes as standard too. However, the 1.5-litre petrol HT Line trims are only offered with front disc brakes. With that being said, you have to shell out a minimum of Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom) in order to get the Seltos with disc brakes on all four wheels.