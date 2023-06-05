5 Most Affordable Cars With 360 Degree Camera In India

360-degree parking camera is a very important feature that helps to enhance the convenience of the user and is slowly becoming a norm in mass-market cars

Technology and features have become one of the most prominent selling points of cars lately in India. This is the prime reason for car manufacturers to introduce advanced features in their mass-market vehicles. 360-degree parking camera is one such feature that was earlier on offer in premium segment cars only, however, now the affordable mass-market cars come equipped with this feature as well. So let’s have a look at the most affordable cars & SUVs with 360-degree parking camera in India.

1. Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable car in India to get the 360-degree parking camera features, which the company likes to call the Bird’s Eye View. This feature is only available in the top-spec XV Premium variant, prices of which start from Rs. 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite is currently leading the Nissan stable in India and it gets two engine options i.e. 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0 litre turbo petrol.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the most affordable car in the company’s portfolio to get a 360-degree parking camera. This feature is only available in the top-spec Alpha trim which starts from Rs. 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine putting out 90 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

3. Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it also gets a 360-degree parking camera. This feature is only available in the top-of-the-line V variant which comes at a price tag of Rs. 9.63 lakh (ex-showroom). As the premium hatch is based on Baleno, minus some visible differences, it is powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine with power output rated at 90 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Standing at number 4 in the list of most affordable cars with 360-degree parking camera in India, the Fronx is the latest launch from the house of Maruti Suzuki. The compact crossover gets the 360-degree parking camera feature only on the top-spec Alpha variant, much like its hatch sibling Baleno.

It gets two engine options i.e. a 1.0 litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine putting out 100 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque along with the familiar 1.2 litre K12C petrol unit, good enough for 90 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. If you want the Fronx with a 360-degree parking camera, the minimum you will have to spend is Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Again a Maruti Suzuki car on the list, the Brezza also offers the 360-degree parking camera in the top rung ZXi+ variant. The price of this trim starts from Rs. 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre K15C petrol engine producing 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.