5 Most Affordable Cars With Six Airbags In India

Want your cars to offer the best safety? Here’s a list of vehicles (trim levels mentioned) that have six airbags in their equipment list, along with their prices

In the past few years, vehicular safety has become a raging topic in India. More and more buyers are opting for safe cars, and the government is steadily raising automobile safety standards. However, safety comes at a cost, and vehicles have become extremely expensive recently.

Want safety on a budget? Don’t worry, there’s hope! Here are the five most affordable vehicles that come equipped with six airbags.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

On a tight budget? Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable option that comes loaded with six airbags. However, six airbags are only available on the top ‘Asta” trim, while other trims get four airbags as standard. Only one engine choice is available here – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 bhp and 114 Nm).

Variant Price Asta Rs. 7.95 lakh Asta AMT Rs. 8.51 lakh

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

India’s best-selling premium hatchback – Maruti Baleno – gets six airbags on the Zeta and Alpha trims, on both the manual and AMT variants. There is just one engine option available – a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, which belts out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. Not only is it a comfortable vehicle, but it is also pretty fun to drive!

Variant Price Zeta Rs. 8.38 lakh Zeta AMT Rs. 8.93 lakh Alpha Rs. 9.33 lakh Alpha AMT Rs. 9.88 lakh

3. Hyundai Aura

As for Hyundai Aura, it gets four airbags as standard, similar to Grand i10 Nios. Only the top-spec SX(O) trim of the subcompact sedan gets six airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, with 83 bhp and 114 Nm on offer. It’s a great family car for the price, offering good comfort and great ride quality.

Variant Price SX(O) Rs. 8.61 lakh

4. Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti Baleno, featuring the same powertrain and features, but with a (slightly) restyled exterior and interior. Just like its Maruti cousin, Toyota gets six airbags on the top two trims – G and V. If you’re looking for a fun car with plenty of comfort, along with Toyota’s brand value, this is a great option.

Variant Price G Rs. 8.63 lakh G AMT Rs. 9.18 lakh V Rs. 9.63 lakh V AMT Rs. 10.0 lakh

5. Hyundai i20

Here’s another premium hatchback on this list! Hyundai i20 only gets six airbags on the top Asta (O) trim. Buyers get the option of two engines – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol – with this trim. The NA engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while the turbo motor comes with a 7-speed DCT.

Variant Price Asta (O) Rs. 9.77 lakh Asta (O) Dual Tone Rs. 9.92 lakh Asta (O) CVT Rs. 10.81 lakh Asta (O) CVT Dual Tone Rs. 10.96 lakh Asta (O) Turbo DCT Rs. 11.73 lakh Asta (O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone Rs. 11.88 lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi