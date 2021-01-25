5 Most Affordable Bikes In India (2021) – Hero HF Deluxe To Bajaj CT100

Affordable mass-market commuters are extremely popular in the Indian market since these bikes offer great value for your money

India has been one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the entire world for quite some time now, and the majority of the motorcycle sales in the Indian market comprise of reasonably priced commuters. These affordable commuter motorcycles continue to bring in big numbers, however, prices of a range of motorcycles were increased earlier this month.

That being said, we have put together a list of the five most affordable motorcycles available in the Indian market in 2021, take a look –

1. Bajaj CT 100

The Bajaj CT 100 is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market, with a base price of Rs 47,654 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This price gets you a fairly stylish looking entry-level motorcycle with a hefty mileage figure. The Bajaj CT 100 comes equipped with a 102 cc 4-stroke single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of torque.

The engine comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. Bajaj offers the CT 100 in three paint schemes, namely Gloss Ebony Black with Blue Decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow Decals and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red Decals.

2. Hero HF Deluxe

The HF Deluxe is one of the best-selling motorcycles in Hero’s line-up, and the bike was actually the second highest-selling two-wheeler in the Indian market in December 2020, with over 1.4 lakh units sold in the said month.

Powering the HF Deluxe is a 97.2 cc motor that belts out 8 PS of maximum power along with 8.05 Nm of peak torque. As of now, Hero MotoCorp retails the HF Deluxe at a base price of Rs 51,200 for the kick start variant, which goes up to Rs 61,225 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end self start i3s trim.

3. Bajaj CT 110

The CT 110 is like the more premium version of the CT 100, for buyers who are willing to spend a little extra for some premium features. The bike gets an LED DRL, rubber tank pads, a bash plate, a thick padded seat, an upswept exhaust and so on.

The Bajaj CT 110 draws power from a 115.45 cc 4-stroke single-cylinder motor that makes 8.6 PS power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. The CT 110 is currently priced at Rs 54,138 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

4. TVS Sport

The BS6 TVS Sport was launched in April last year, and the bike came equipped with a new and cleaner 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.29 PS power and 8.7 Nm torque. The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms also brought in tubeless tyres, additional ground clearance as well as better fuel efficiency. The entry-level variant of the bike is priced from Rs 56,100 onwards, going all the way up to Rs 62,950 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Motorcycle Engine Price* Bajaj CT 100 102 cc | 7.9 PS | 8.34 Nm Rs 47,654 Hero HF Deluxe 97.2 cc | 8 PS | 8.05 Nm Rs 51,200 – Rs 61,225 Bajaj CT 110 115.45 | 8.6 PS | 9.81 Nm Rs 54,138 TVS Sport 109.7 cc | 8.29 PS | 8.7 Nm Rs 56,100 – Rs 62,950 Bajaj Platina 100 102 cc | 7.9 PS | 8.3 Nm Rs 59,859 – Rs 63,578

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

5. Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100 is currently available in two trims, i.e. Drum brake and Disc brake, priced at Rs 59,859 and Rs 63,578 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. The Platina has been plonked with a 102 cc 4-stroke, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, as well as 8.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The motorcycle gets a first-in-class Nitrox rear suspension, an optional front disc brake, an LED DRL, tank pads, a quilt-stitched seat, and wide rubber footpegs. The Platina 100 can only be had in two paint schemes, namely Red and Black.