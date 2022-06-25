5 Most Affordable 125cc Scooters In India – Destini 125 To Fascino

The 125cc scooter segment has been growing in the Indian two-wheeler market, and here, we’ve listed the five most budget-friendly options

Automatic scooters are extremely popular in India, largely due to their practicality. In recent years, scooters have graduated from being simple commuters to tech-loaded, fun-to-ride vehicles. However, with the rising costs of vehicles, even scooters have become fairly expensive these days!

Here, we have listed the five most affordable 125cc scooters that are currently available in the Indian market.

1. Hero Destini 125

Price: Rs. 69,990 to Rs. 80,690

If you’re planning to purchase a 125cc scooter on a 110cc scooter budget, then Hero Destini 125 is a great choice!. It has an interesting design, and it also gets decent equipment like an LED headlight and a semi-digital instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity) and more on the higher variants! It is powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder engine, which belts out 9.1 PS and 10.4 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

2. Honda Activa 125

Price: Rs. 74,989 to Rs. 82,162

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter series in the Indian market. The 125cc model in the Activa range is a greater choice if you want a simple, reliable scooter with a decent equipment list (LED headlamp, semi-digital instrument console, idle start-stop system, external fuel-filler cap, etc.). It draws power from a 123.9cc single-pot powerplant, with 8.29 PS and 10.3 Nm on tap.

3. Hero Maestro Edge 125

Price: Rs. 75,450 to Rs. 84,320

Hero Maestro Edge is a sharp-looking budget scooter. Its 125cc version offers a good balance between performance and efficiency, powered by the same 124.6cc single-cylinder engine as Destini 125 (9.1 PS and 10.4 Nm). It comes loaded with a fully-digital instrument console, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, external fuel-filler cap, idle start-stop system (i3S), LED headlight (and LED DRLs), etc.

4. Suzuki Access 125

Price: Rs. 75,600 to Rs. 85,200

Suzuki Access 125 is another popular scooter in the Indian market. It has a rather simplistic overall design, and it gets a fully-digital instrument console, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, LED headlight and LED DRLs, etc. Powering the scooter is a 124cc single-cylinder engine, which belts out 8.7 PS and 10 Nm.

5. Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi-Hybrid

Price: Rs. 76,100 to Rs. 85,630

Yamaha Fascino 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. The powertrain is rated at 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm, and the hybrid system helps improve fuel economy as well as performance. The scooter is available in multiple variants, and the top ones gets an idle start-stop system, LED lighting, digital instrument console, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, etc.