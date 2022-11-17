5 Midsize SUVs With Highest Waiting Period – Scorpio N, XUV700, Creta

Mahindra Scorpio N has the highest waiting of up to 24 months while the XUV700 has it at up to 15 months

The midsize SUV segment has been all the rage in recent years as customers are preferring to buy well-equipped products with a premium interior and good practicality. Mahindra is a premiere SUV manufacturer in India and it has been reaping the benefits of its latest launches with good sales numbers and resultantly facing high demand.

The Z6 and Z8 variants of the recently launched Mahindra Scorpio N command a waiting period of up to 24 months while the Z4 has it at 21 months. With Mahindra prioritising the delivery of the Z8 L trim for the first lot of 25,000 bookings, the automatic variant has a shorter waiting period of just under four months.

It has seen a big drop in the waiting period as top-level trims have garnered the majority of reservations. The waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L AT has reduced from around 17 months to four months across most parts of the country. The Scorpio N has the highest waiting period out of them all ahead of XUV700 and Hyundai Creta.

Midsize SUVs Waiting Period In November 1. Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 24 Months 2. Mahindra XUV700 Up To 15 Months 3. Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months 4. Mahindra Thar Up To 5 Months 5. Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder Up to 5 Months

The Mahindra XUV700 built on a monocoque chassis has a waiting period of up to 15 months for the AX7 and AX7L top-spec variants. Customers wanting to own the entry-level MX trim of the XUV700 will have to wait up to 10 months for the diesel version. The AX3 and AX5 diesel trims command a similar waiting period.

However, the MX and AX3 petrol trims have a waiting period of 1-2 months while it stands at 3-4 months for the AX5. The best-selling midsize SUV in India, Hyundai Creta, has a waiting period of up to eight months and the facelifted version of the five-seater SUV is expected to be launched in early 2023.

The Mahindra Thar has a waiting period of up to 5 months in the month of November 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have respective waiting periods of up to five months depending on the variants chosen.