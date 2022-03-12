5 Mahindra SUVs To Launch Within 2 Years – eKUV100 To New Scorpio

Plenty of new Mahindra SUVs are slated to launch in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the top five that are slated to arrive before early 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to add a slew of new SUVs to its lineup in the domestic car market, including both fossil-fuel-powered and electric vehicles. A few of these upcoming models were supposed to have launched already, but due to the pandemic, and now due to semiconductor chip shortage, their respective arrival got delayed.

Here, we have listed five upcoming Mahindra SUVs, which are speculated to launch in the Indian market within the next two years.

1. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the KUV100 NXT-based EV (eKUV100) in India this year, likely before mid-2022. It was showcased in production-ready form back at the 2020 Auto Expo, powered by a 15.9 kWh battery pack connected to a 54.4 PS electric motor. Upon launch, this electric crossover will likely be the most affordable electric car in the Indian market.

2. Mahindra eXUV300 (XUV400)

M&M had also showcased an electric version of XUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo, but in concept form. The SUV is currently undergoing road testing, and it is expected to debut in its production avatar next year. The specifications have not yet been revealed, but speculations suggest that two battery options will be available here.

3. Mahindra XUV300 facelift

A midlife facelift for Mahindra XUV300 is currently in the works, and it is expected to arrive in the Indian market either towards the end of 2022 or during early 2023. The existing engine options – 1.2L turbo-petrol (110 PS) and 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS) – will be carried forward. The manufacturer will also offer a 1.2-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine here (130 PS), likely only on the top trim levels.

4. Mahindra Thar 5-door

The homegrown UV manufacturer is also working on a long-wheelbase/5-door version of Thar, which is expected to debut by 2023. It will be based on a modified version of the existing 3-door Thar’s platform (shared with the new-gen Scorpio), and it will likely have the same engine options on offer – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – but in a different state of tune.

5. New Mahindra Scorpio

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a long time, and it is finally expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months. The next-gen Scorpio will be slightly larger than the existing one, and it will have a lot more features and equipment on offer.

It will likely get two engine choices – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – with transmission options consisting of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox, available on both engines. The new model will go on sale alongside the current-gen model.