5 Key Things Revealed From RE 650 CC Bobber (KX650) Spy Shots

Royal Enfield concept KX based bobber has been spotted testing in the open and here are the five key things we have figured out

Royal Enfield has been testing a flurry of new motorcycles on public roads and the first of the long lineup will be the Thunderbird 350 replacing Meteor 350, likely scheduled to go on sale in September. The company has enjoyed tremendous success with the 650 Twins over the last nearly two years and it will be expanding its flagship range in the coming years.

The brand hosted the global debut of the Concept KX at the 2018 EICMA and it received positive response amongst the show-goers and media. However, the timeline of the production model’s arrival was left in obscurity. A recent set of spy images indicate that Royal Enfield is indeed working on a bobber and judging by the prototype’s looks, it could be launched towards the end of 2021.

Here are the five key things we would like you to know about the flagship bobber.

1. USD Forks:

The test mule appears to have worn upside down front forks and if it turns out to be the case, it will be the first Royal Enfield ever to do so. It also shows the brand’s intention to position it as the flagship motorcycle and it will rival the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S.

2. Low Seating Position:

The rider of the prototype spied on road looks to have a low seating position and the upright riding position as well as the forward set handlebars point the finger at its long touring characteristics.

3. Circular Headlamp:

The design direction is undoubtedly based on the Concept KX as the test mule seems to have a wide stance with chunky fenders and fat tyres. The headlamp has a circular shape and it could be an LED unit with possible DRL that could be seen as the prototype evolves. The generous wheelbase and fuel tank are also reminiscent of the concept.

4. Pillion Seat:

Unlike the concept which has a single-piece saddle, the test mule was spotted with a pillion seat and it is always good to have that feature considering that not many bobbers would offer one.

5. Likely 648 cc Engine:

It is yet unknown whether the bobber will use the 834 cc twin cylinder engine found in the concept or not. But we think that plonking the already proven 648 cc parallel-twin motor from the twins could help in reducing costs. It is still early days and we might know in-depth details in the near future.