5 Hyundai SUVs To Launch In India Soon – Creta Facelift to Ioniq 5

Hyundai is planning to launch a slew of new SUVs in the Indian market very soon, expectedly within the span of a year

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is planning to introduce a few new models in the Indian car market soon, including brand-new cars as well as updated versions of existing models. Interestingly, a few of these upcoming models will be EVs, as Hyundai is pouring more effort into electrification now.

Here, we have listed five SUVs that are set to launch in the Indian market soon, likely within a year.

1. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson underwent a generation change internationally back in 2020, and this year, the new-gen model will finally make its way to the Indian market. The upcoming new-gen Tucson has an extremely sporty and futuristic design, and it is expected to be available with hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

2. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai launched the facelifted Creta in Indonesia towards the end of last year. The new model gets a completely different front fascia, inspired by the new-gen Tucson. The rear section has also been redesigned, but the interior is unchanged. Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to launch in India towards the end of 2022, and it will get the same engine/transmission options as the current version.

3. Hyundai Venue facelift

The South Korean carmaker is also working on a facelifted version of Venue. Test models of the updated SUV have been spotted in the manufacturer’s home country, and as per spy pictures, it will get a larger front grille, restyled taillights, and updated bumpers (front and rear). The powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged when the Venue facelift launches in the Indian market.

4. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai Kona EV facelift, which was officially unveiled back in 2020, will launch in India this year. The updated SUV will feature changes to the exterior design, along with an updated equipment list. Internationally, it is available with two battery options – a 39.2 kWh battery (304 km claimed range) and a 64 kWh battery (483 km claimed range). The current India-spec model gets the smaller battery, which will likely be carried forward on the facelift model.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 had its global debut last year, and the electric crossover will make its way to the Indian market in 2022. There are two battery choices on offer – 72.6 kWh and 58 kWh – both available in RWD and AWD configurations. We’re not sure which version will make its way to India, however, we do know that Ioniq 5 will come via the CBU import route, which means a sky-high price tag!