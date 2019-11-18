5 Hyundai Cars Launching In 4 Months (By March 2020) – Details

Hyundai all set to launch next-gen version of Creta along with a new compact sedan and facelift versions of 2 existing cars by March 2020

2019 has seen Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second-largest-selling carmaker introducing 3 all-new products in the form of the Venue, Kona EV and Grand i10 Nios. However, the new car onslaught from Hyundai is far from over and it will introduce at least 5 more models in the next 3-4 months. Here are the details –

1. Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura will be to the Grand i10 Nios what the Xcent is to the Grand i10. What this means is that soon, we’ll have an all-new compact sedan from the country’s second-largest-carmaker to take on the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

Like the Xcent, the Aura will be a sub-4-metre model but it will be both wider and taller, thereby leading to a higher interior space. It will be sold with BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Like the Dzire, both the fuel variants will be offered with optional AMT. The Aura should help its carmaker have a strong comeback in the highly lucrative entry-level sedan segment.

2. New Hyundai Creta

Come Auto Expo 2020 and Hyundai Motor India Ltd will showcase the highly anticipated second-gen Creta SUV. The new model of the popular small SUV will share aplenty with the Kia Seltos and would look bolder and more modern than the current model.

Going by the China-spec version, the all-new Creta would have a rather bold front styling with the latest iteration of company’s cascading grille and multiport lighting elements.

The side profile will be a bit similar to that of the current model but the rear-end will be an all-new affair that will make the new model look more sophisticated than the current version.

3. New Hyundai Elite i20 facelift

Next year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd will also launch a new version of the Elite i20 in order to step up the heat against the Maruti Baleno. The new i20, which will carry a thoroughly revised exterior, will feature a bold new cascading grille that will be flanked by a sleek pair of headlights.

The bumper will be far sportier than that of the current version. Even the side profile will look more dynamic due to bolder character lines, while the rear will have stylish new LED tail lights.

The new model will be underpinned by an updated version of the current model’s architecture and will be powered by BSVI versions of the current 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines.

4. Hyundai i10 Nios N Line

So far, Hyundai Motor India Ltd as not launched even a single N Line model in the local market but soon, this might change with the introduction of the Hyundai i10 Nios N Line. The performance-focussed version of the company’s Maruti Swift rival could make an Auto Expo debut early next year and launch subsequently.

Powering the new model will be the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that propels the top-spec Venue. The hatchback would even get some styling updates, such as a sportier set of bumpers, bolder grille and new alloy wheels shod with wider tires.

5. Hyundai Verna facelift

Hyundai will reveal the updated version of the Verna at the Auto Expo 2020. The refreshed sedan comes with an updated exterior and interior, along with a new set of engines. The front-end of the vehicle carries a more prominent grille and a pretty aggressive look due to updated set of lights.

The side profile gets new machined alloy wheels, while the rear has a new set of LED taillights and an updated bootlid.

The interior carries many new features, including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility and Blue Link connected features suite. Powering the updated sedan will be new BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Seltos.