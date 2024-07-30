5 Highly Anticipated New SUVs Coming Very Soon

As many as five new SUVs are waiting to launch within the next three to four weeks in India and here we have brought you a rundown

Over the next three to four weeks, a slew of new SUVs are waiting to launch in India from brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra, Nissan and Citroen. Here we have explained about them in detail:

1. New Nissan X-Trail:

The reservations for the fourth generation X-Trail began a few days ago in India with prices set to be announced on August 1, 2024. It will be brought into the country via CBU route and will be available only in limited numbers. It is equipped with a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, connected to a CVT. The seven-seater SUV will be followed by the launch of the Aria electric SUV in the near future.

2. Citroen Basalt:

The Citroen Basalt will go head-to-head with the forthcoming Tata Curvv ICE. The SUV Coupe will feature a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 110 PS maximum power and 205 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The production version of the Basalt is slated for unveiling on August 2 and its price details will be announced in the following weeks.

3&4. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

Tata Motors is set to announce the prices of the Curvv EV on August 7, 2024 with starting prices expected to start at around Rs. 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the EV’s debut, the Curvv ICE will hit showrooms in the subsequent weeks, featuring a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. The Curvv EV will likely offer a range exceeding 600 km and it will get two battery options. Tata is also planning to launch the Harrier EV in early 2025.

5. Mahindra Thar Roxx:

Mahindra & Mahindra will reveal the five-door Thar Roxx, which features several significant cosmetic updates compared to the standard three-door version on August 15, 2024. This model will be larger, providing a roomier interior for enhanced comfort. Engine options include a 1.5L diesel, a 2.2L diesel, and a 2.0L petrol. It will be loaded with features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, auto AC, etc.