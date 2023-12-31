5+ Highly Anticipated Cars Launches Happening Soon In 2024

Here we have explained about the more than five highly anticipated car launches that are happening soon in India

The 2024 calendar year will witness the arrival of a number of new cars across different segments in India and here we have explained the soon-launching models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be introduced on January 16, 2024 with a host of revisions inside and out. It is the first big update for the second-gen midsize SUV, which debuted in early 2020. The exterior will be in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and the interior will gain new tech including Level 2 ADAS. A new 1.5L turbo petrol mill will join the lineup.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The prices of the recently revealed Kia Sonet will be announced in the first month of the new year. The mid-life update has resulted in a redesigned front end and a new rear with connected LED tail lamps while the cabin has received a slew of new equipment. The 1.2L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.0L turbo petrol engines continue and the diesel manual trim has returned.

3. Tata Punch EV:

The Tata Punch EV will be the first electrified model to sit on the modified ALFA platform and it will likely be offered in two battery configurations. It will be slotted below the Nexon EV and expect the driving range to be over 350 km and it will boast cosmetic differences compared to its ICE sibling.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & Updated XUV400:

The XUV400 is scheduled to get new trims and more features soon in India while the facelifted XUV300 will be launched around February or March 2024 with substantial updates inside and out.

5. New Maruti Suzuki Swift:

In early 2024, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the new generation Swift, which has already been spotted testing a few times on Indian roads. It will be powered by a new 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, paired with manual or automatic transmission choices. The exterior will take an evolutionary approach while the interior will become more premium with the addition of new features.

6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Also in early 2024, Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The compact SUV coupe will have minor cosmetic updates over its donor and no performance changes will be made.